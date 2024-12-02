Once A Backdrop For A Harry Potter Film, This Breathtaking Waterfall Has A Unique Viewing Spot
Scotland has been increasingly growing in popularity as a top travel destination, particularly for folks looking to travel to cooler climates. It also doesn't hurt that many TV series and blockbusters have enlightened the general public to the country's mesmerizing medieval ruins and rich folklore. According to VisitScotland, an estimated 4 million international tourists journeyed to Scotland in 2023. While many are drawn to the nation's popular capital of Edinburgh, there's a lot to be said for other areas of the country; for example, Rick Steves claims Glasgow is the most underrated destination in all of Scotland. For travelers looking to adventure beyond the hustle and bustle of city life, Scotland is an outdoor enthusiast's paradise with its sweeping valleys and breathtaking natural wonders, like the mystical Steall Waterfall.
This hidden gem of an attraction thunders over 390 feet down the jagged cliffside of Nevis Gorge. These falls and the surrounding terrain have garnered quite the cinematic acclaim with scenic cameos in a number of films and television shows. Many Harry Potter fans will recognize this mystical backdrop from a couple of the epic films, and Steall Falls was the destination where Harry battles against the intimidating Hungarian Horntail during the Triwizard Tournament in "The Goblet of Fire." With its vibrant greenery and steep mountains, the Steall Falls are a testament to the untamed natural beauty of the Scottish Highlands.
Making the journey to Steall Falls in the Scottish Highlands
Formed over 10,000 years ago when the entire region was coated in glaciers during the Ice Age, Steall Falls — also known as An Steall Ban or "The White Spout" in Scottish Gaelic — is actually the second tallest waterfall in Scotland after Sutherland's Eas a' Chual Aluinn. It is worth noting that you might have difficulty navigating the narrow lane leading to the falls if your car is on the larger side, so it is recommended to use the Lower Falls parking area positioned a little farther away.
From the main parking lot, hikers can travel the worn path that meanders along the river and ancient woodlands, which contain a diverse ecosystem teaming with primrose, wood sage, violets, and variety of other indigenous plant life. The overall hike is about 2.2 miles, taking approximately two hours to walk over the tough terrain. If you go alone, make sure to brush up on some safety tips before your first solo hike.
There are several spots to view the cascading waterfall, but for an up-close view, hikers have to cross a rickety wire bridge suspended above the water. However, this bridge can be quite hazardous, and it's recommended to cross only when the river's levels are low. Once you reach the base, there is a large rock from which Potter fans can capture their own magical selfie as they bask in the thunderous rush of the falls.