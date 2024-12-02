Once A Backdrop For A Harry Potter Film, This Breathtaking Waterfall Has A Unique Viewing Spot

Formed over 10,000 years ago when the entire region was coated in glaciers during the Ice Age, Steall Falls — also known as An Steall Ban or "The White Spout" in Scottish Gaelic — is actually the second tallest waterfall in Scotland after Sutherland's Eas a' Chual Aluinn. It is worth noting that you might have difficulty navigating the narrow lane leading to the falls if your car is on the larger side, so it is recommended to use the Lower Falls parking area positioned a little farther away.

From the main parking lot, hikers can travel the worn path that meanders along the river and ancient woodlands, which contain a diverse ecosystem teaming with primrose, wood sage, violets, and variety of other indigenous plant life. The overall hike is about 2.2 miles, taking approximately two hours to walk over the tough terrain. If you go alone, make sure to brush up on some safety tips before your first solo hike.

There are several spots to view the cascading waterfall, but for an up-close view, hikers have to cross a rickety wire bridge suspended above the water. However, this bridge can be quite hazardous, and it's recommended to cross only when the river's levels are low. Once you reach the base, there is a large rock from which Potter fans can capture their own magical selfie as they bask in the thunderous rush of the falls. After your hike, make sure you check off these activities you can't skip on a trip to Scotland.