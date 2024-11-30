Explore Rivers And Rolling Hills At One Of North Carolina's Most Underrated Mountain State Parks
North Carolina is a state of contrasts, from the beautiful beaches of the Crystal Coast to the iconic parks and attractions of the Smoky Mountains. But it's about 500 miles from one extreme to the other, so there's plenty of time in the middle to experience some shades of grey. This plateau area of rolling hills is called the Piedmont, and elevation changes range from 300 to over 1,500 feet depending on how far west you travel.
The Uwharrie Mountains are in the center of the state. These hills rise surprisingly from the surrounding terrain, making it one of the first areas you'll notice the elevation change if you are heading west towards Appalachia. The Uwharries and their foothills stretch over eight counties, hugging the shores of the Yadkin, Uwharrie, and Pee Dee Rivers. The area includes the Uwharrie National Forest and Morrow Mountain State Park.
Morrow Mountain State Park occupies a corner of the Uwharries on the western shores of Lake Tillery. The park has over 50 miles of trails, mixed between pedestrian and equestrian paths, that snake around its 6,000 acres. In addition to hiking and horseback riding, Morrow Mountain is a popular spot for a range of outdoor activities, from botanizing and wildlife watching to paddling a canoe on peaceful Lake Tillery. But the best thing about Morrow Mountain is how little-known it is outside local circles.
Hiking and outdoor adventure at Morrow Mountain State Park
More than 15 miles of hiking trails wind their way around the rolling hills and lake. According to All Trails, most trails are easy or moderately difficult, with a few terrain changes to get your heart pumping — some with climbs of more than 1,000 feet. Lengths range from easy half-mile walks in the woods perfect for families to nearly six-mile loops of Morrow and Sugarloaf Mountains for those who want a more serious hike. In addition to hiking options, a host of equestrian trails circle around the park.
But Morrow Mountain isn't just about a walk in the woods. Sure, the hilly views and fresh air are spectacular, but what makes this park so nice is its closeness to the junction of the three rivers. Instead of climbing mountains, you can also rest in the shade while enjoying the views of the water. If you'd like to learn more about the geology of the Uwharrie Mountains and the history of the people who lived here, visit the park's museum. There's also the Kron House, the cabin built by a physician who came to the area from Paris in 1834.
While the park is popular for its hiking and equestrian trails, there are some other pleasant surprises to be found once you get there. The park has the only day-use swimming pool in the North Carolina park system. Additionally, Lake Tillery offers swimming, fishing, and paddlesports opportunities. If you'd like to spend a day on the water, the park's boathouse has boat rentals during the warmer months.
Find Morrow Mountain and unwind
Morrow Moutain is located near the town of Albemarle, about 50 miles northeast of Charlotte or 110 miles west of Raleigh, North Carolina's "City in a Park," The park is centrally located in the state's Piedmont area, making it a good destination to check out whether you're coming from the eastern flatlands or the western mountains. For day visitors, the park is free — the only fees are for campsites or boat rentals.
The park has several camping and cabin options if you'd like to stay the night. There are dozens of campsite options stretched along three different loops, including electric and non-electric spots for RVs and campers or tents. You can also chose from several hike-in tent camping sites, group camping, and a handful of rental cabins. If you don't want to stay in the park, it's about a 15-minute drive back to the town of Albemarle, where you'll find several chain hotels and varied dining options.
Central North Carolina's mild weather makes it lovely to visit year-round. Summer's peak months of July and August can be muggy, but the park's shade trees and swimming options perfectly cure that. Winter nights can be cold, but with average high temperatures in January and February still comfortably in the 50s, the park makes a great spot for a winter hike. Just remember that the pool and boathouse are closed in the off-season. Like many parks, it will get busier on nice-weather weekends and holidays, so for the quietest trips, try to visit on a weekday or during the off-season.