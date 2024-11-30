Explore Rivers And Rolling Hills At One Of North Carolina's Most Underrated Mountain State Parks

North Carolina is a state of contrasts, from the beautiful beaches of the Crystal Coast to the iconic parks and attractions of the Smoky Mountains. But it's about 500 miles from one extreme to the other, so there's plenty of time in the middle to experience some shades of grey. This plateau area of rolling hills is called the Piedmont, and elevation changes range from 300 to over 1,500 feet depending on how far west you travel.

The Uwharrie Mountains are in the center of the state. These hills rise surprisingly from the surrounding terrain, making it one of the first areas you'll notice the elevation change if you are heading west towards Appalachia. The Uwharries and their foothills stretch over eight counties, hugging the shores of the Yadkin, Uwharrie, and Pee Dee Rivers. The area includes the Uwharrie National Forest and Morrow Mountain State Park.

Morrow Mountain State Park occupies a corner of the Uwharries on the western shores of Lake Tillery. The park has over 50 miles of trails, mixed between pedestrian and equestrian paths, that snake around its 6,000 acres. In addition to hiking and horseback riding, Morrow Mountain is a popular spot for a range of outdoor activities, from botanizing and wildlife watching to paddling a canoe on peaceful Lake Tillery. But the best thing about Morrow Mountain is how little-known it is outside local circles.