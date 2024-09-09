Explore One Of North Carolina's Most Iconic Attractions At This State Park

Western North Carolina rocks. Across the high country, millennia-old geological wonders have created massive rock slip 'N slides and gorgeous expanses that some folks call the Grand Canyon of the East. One rock in particular sits above the rest: Chimney Rock, a 535-million-year-old monolith that serves as the focal point for Chimney Rock State Park.

Advertisement

A man named Dr. Lucius B. Morse set this entire operation in motion after getting a donkey ride to the top of Chimney Rock. He was so captivated by what he saw here that he purchased the land around it in 1902 and dedicated his life to making it accessible to as many people as possible. The Morse family developed the area for almost 100 years before Chimney Rock was purchased by North Carolina and officially made a state park in 2007. During that time, they carved an elevator into Chimney Rock Mountain, with developers blasting 18 tons of dynamite to build a 258-foot elevator accessible via a 198-foot-long tunnel.

Since becoming a state park, officials have replaced Chimney Rock's elevator motor and improved the park's stair system, but the core remains the same. You can still rely on this elevator system for a quick ride to the top, which has helped turn this park into an iconic North Carolinian attraction. Take the lift or take the nearly 500 stairs to the top of Chimney Rock and enjoy the sights of Hickory Nut Gorge and Lake Lure. Through all these years, one important thing has never gotten old: the magnificent panoramic view from the top of the rock.

Advertisement