North Carolina's 'City In A Park' Is A Lush Oasis With Urban Charm And A Thriving Art Scene

Thanks to its several nearby universities, the Research Triangle Park, and its relatively mild seasons, many websites mention Raleigh as a great place to settle down. However, less has been said about the region's potential as a vacation spot. I grew up thirty minutes from downtown Raleigh, frequently visiting the City of Oaks for concerts, conventions, and thrift shopping. Today, I'll show you around this fine city's underrated attractions and explain why you should consider it for your next long weekend.

Advertisement

At first glance, Raleigh isn't all that different than anywhere else. If you walk through some streets of the central business district, you'd be forgiven for getting it mixed up with Tulsa, Richmond, or Savannah. But if you get your bearings, turn down the right street at the right time, or catch a perfect fall afternoon, you'll realize that nothing beats North Carolina's lush "city in a park" on a good day. Even on a rainy day, this inviting second city can feel more interesting than the business-first city of Charlotte nearby. Both towns have plenty of breweries, but the other folks drinking beers with you in Raleigh will have more tattoos than suits.

Many of North Carolina's best artists have settled in Raleigh, taking day jobs at breweries, local bike shops, and tattoo parlors to keep their dreams alive. You'll tip great artists every time you dine out and hear from talented comedians every time you hop on a walking tour of the city. Fly through RDU or drive in to see their mark on the city and discover what Bob Dylan meant when he wrote, "If I die in Raleigh, at least I will die free."

Advertisement