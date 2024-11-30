One Of The World's Largest Urban Beaches Is An Indian Attraction Famed For Beauty And Danger
India is a perfect destination for people who want to have their senses overwhelmed in the best way with a wonderful variety of languages, cultures, flavors, and sights. In fact, for many travelers, India is one of those unique life-changing destinations where you may not know exactly what you will get, but can be sure that you will come out a little different on the other side (which is why travel blogger Rick Steves has rated India as his favorite country in the world). However, if you are a little wary of feeling too overwhelmed in India's hectic travel hotspots, one way to experience a slower and more relaxed version of the country is to visit the often-overlooked and beautifully tropical region of South India. While there, make sure not to miss out on one of the world's largest urban beaches — Marina Beach.
Located in Chennai (formerly called Madras), Marina Beach is a great place to sit and relax in the sunshine between bouts of exploring this beautiful city, which also happens to be one of the cultural capitals of India. In fact, many locals and tourists alike choose to spend their free time enjoying the ocean views from Marina Beach, which receives an estimated 30,000 visitors a day. However, one thing about Marina Beach that you may not expect of such a popular destination is that swimming at the beach is prohibited. The reason for this is because the ocean surrounding Marina Beach hides a deadly phenomenon: dangerous undercurrents and rip tides. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to enjoy Marina Beach without getting in the water.
What to do at India's Marina Beach
As the cultural center of the city and common gathering place for all kinds of social activities, from important meetings during India's fight for independence to pick-up games of cricket, the best thing to do at Marina Beach is to find a cozy spot on the sand and take it all in. During your time there, you will probably also spot open-air markets, kids flying kites, and wandering fortune-tellers. In the late afternoon and evening, the beach comes alive with street food vendors and food trucks selling all kinds of delicious snacks like unique fusion versions of the famous South Indian dosa. To make sure you don't regret your choice of street food later, stick to freshly cooked foods and avoid anything with ice or water.
If you want to experience the beach at a quieter time of day, make sure to head there early to catch the sunrise over the Bay of Bengal. In the morning, you may even get the chance to see the local fishermen as they head out into the bay to pull in their daily fresh catch. Lastly, if you want to capture bird's eye photos of Marina Beach, you can head over to the Chennai Lighthouse and pay the modest entrance fee to get sweeping views of the beach and surrounding area. The lighthouse is located a little south of the center of this long and thin beach and is open every day except Mondays.
Other things to do in and around Marina Beach
Located in the city of Chennai, there are plenty of things to do near Marina Beach. In fact, the colorful and ancient Kapaleeshwarar Temple is only a 25-minute walk from the Chennai Lighthouse and, after exploring the temple, make sure to check out the nearby San Thome Cathedral, which is believed to contain the resting place of Saint Thomas the Apostle. When the temperatures in the city soar in the afternoon, head inside and enjoy the beautiful bronze statues at the Government Museum or stop at one of Chennai's many famous idli restaurants for a taste of these famous fluffy white fermented rice cakes dipped in a spicy and light chutney or sambar.
After exploring and enjoying Chennai, you can travel to the nearby union territory of Puducherry, an old French settlement that is filled with charming colonial architecture as well as spiritual centers — like the quiet international community of Auroville. Chennai is also one of the jumping off points to reach the Andaman Islands, which many people agree are some of the most picturesque islands in India. Or, if you are looking for more of a budget-friendly spot that is full of incredible beaches, head over to Goa, India's small, but beautiful resort-filled state.