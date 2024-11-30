One Of The World's Largest Urban Beaches Is An Indian Attraction Famed For Beauty And Danger

India is a perfect destination for people who want to have their senses overwhelmed in the best way with a wonderful variety of languages, cultures, flavors, and sights. In fact, for many travelers, India is one of those unique life-changing destinations where you may not know exactly what you will get, but can be sure that you will come out a little different on the other side (which is why travel blogger Rick Steves has rated India as his favorite country in the world). However, if you are a little wary of feeling too overwhelmed in India's hectic travel hotspots, one way to experience a slower and more relaxed version of the country is to visit the often-overlooked and beautifully tropical region of South India. While there, make sure not to miss out on one of the world's largest urban beaches — Marina Beach.

Located in Chennai (formerly called Madras), Marina Beach is a great place to sit and relax in the sunshine between bouts of exploring this beautiful city, which also happens to be one of the cultural capitals of India. In fact, many locals and tourists alike choose to spend their free time enjoying the ocean views from Marina Beach, which receives an estimated 30,000 visitors a day. However, one thing about Marina Beach that you may not expect of such a popular destination is that swimming at the beach is prohibited. The reason for this is because the ocean surrounding Marina Beach hides a deadly phenomenon: dangerous undercurrents and rip tides. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to enjoy Marina Beach without getting in the water.