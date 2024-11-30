Chile's 'Adventure Capital' Is Surrounded By Volcanoes, Lakes, And Unique National Parks

Between the thrashing rapids, cascading falls, and steaming springs, the Chilean Lake District isn't limited to its eponymous lagoons. One activity popular in the serene lakeside town is a white-water rafting, with a number of fast-paced rapid routes running between the encircling national parks. Book an excursion to Trancura River, the main tributary of Lago Villarrica, to tackle a course under the eye of volcanoes and Andean mountain peaks. There are a range of runs to choose from, ranging from those suitable for first timers and families to those reserved for pros. Paddlers looking for a lower adrenaline route along a serene river carving through the crag should rent a kayak and take it down the Rio Liucura in Mapudungun.

On drier land, choose a trail and delve deep into the vast, chilly rainforests laden across the Chilean center. If you plan to dedicate at least half a day to seeking out the crashing falls hidden amid the forest thickets, follow the path to Lake Chico, Lake Verde and Lake Toro via the Ñirrico Trail in Huerquehue National Park. Running a little over 8-miles long, it's possible to visit the myriad falls, lagoons, and scenic lookouts in under six hours. After hiking between hidden waterfalls, exploring the temperate rainforests that freeze through the Patagonian winter, recover in the wafting fumes of the natural Geométricas Hot Springs in Villarrica National Park. Veiled by the dense rainforest, the springs are a luxurious destination to soak with the best views.