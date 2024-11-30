Chile's 'Adventure Capital' Is Surrounded By Volcanoes, Lakes, And Unique National Parks
Silently smoldering above the skyline, every street in Pucón is crowned by the Villarrica volcano. Its streets branch out from the edge of the Lago Villarrica. Villarrica National Park, a whimsical, hidden gem forest, stretches for miles out from the skirts of Pucón and hidden waterfalls, white-water rafting routes, and daring hiking trails along volcanic ridges are scattered nearby. Dubbed Chile's 'adventure capital', adrenaline junkies flock to the small country town to take on a high-paced challenge.
To reach Pucón, start in Santiago, Chile's well-connected capital. Many travelers opt to rent a car and take the road south – they're rewarded with the sights of the underrated valley known as South America's "Yosemite," massive waterfalls found just off the side of the highway, and countless premium wineries primed for a tasting. The road route isn't a short one, though. It takes just under nine hours to complete the full route. Alternatively, there is a small airport in Pucón, which has a regular service between Santiago and the town.
Pucón adventures on the earth and in the air
At the crack of dawn each morning, gaggles of hikers set out from Pucón. They're headed for Villarrica, the vast volcano that looms over the town. After slogging through the snow that's laid over the volcanic summit year-round, they're rewarded with the panoramic views of the Chilean Lake District. Tinged blue in the soft morning sun, the surrounding peaks all undulate below Villarrica's vantage, peaking at more than 9,840 feet. Hikers who succeed in reach the summit can see lava spitting from the mouth of one of Latin America's most active volcanos. Daring winter athletes then hurtle back down to town on skis or snowboards, tracing the trails forged by millennia of magnum, which carved natural runs through the cliffside.
Tough and comparatively costly, the Villarrica hike isn't for everybody. There are countless other hiking trails weaving out from the edges of Pucón and into the national parks and nature reserves that cover huge swathes of northern Patagonia. Stroll beneath the spindling araucaria trees that span over the canopy of Huerquehue National Park, or hike between the wide alpine lakes and active volcanoes in Conguillío National Park. For a higher vantage than even the volcano-side hikers can achieve, join the adrenaline-hungry crowds signing up to skydive over the northern Patagonian Lake District.
Explore the waterways woven through Chile's Lake District
Between the thrashing rapids, cascading falls, and steaming springs, the Chilean Lake District isn't limited to its eponymous lagoons. One activity popular in the serene lakeside town is a white-water rafting, with a number of fast-paced rapid routes running between the encircling national parks. Book an excursion to Trancura River, the main tributary of Lago Villarrica, to tackle a course under the eye of volcanoes and Andean mountain peaks. There are a range of runs to choose from, ranging from those suitable for first timers and families to those reserved for pros. Paddlers looking for a lower adrenaline route along a serene river carving through the crag should rent a kayak and take it down the Rio Liucura in Mapudungun.
On drier land, choose a trail and delve deep into the vast, chilly rainforests laden across the Chilean center. If you plan to dedicate at least half a day to seeking out the crashing falls hidden amid the forest thickets, follow the path to Lake Chico, Lake Verde and Lake Toro via the Ñirrico Trail in Huerquehue National Park. Running a little over 8-miles long, it's possible to visit the myriad falls, lagoons, and scenic lookouts in under six hours. After hiking between hidden waterfalls, exploring the temperate rainforests that freeze through the Patagonian winter, recover in the wafting fumes of the natural Geométricas Hot Springs in Villarrica National Park. Veiled by the dense rainforest, the springs are a luxurious destination to soak with the best views.