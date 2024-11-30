The Charming Village In Spain Known For Its Conservation Efforts And Gorgeous Mountain Views

Grab your passport, it's time to get lost in the enchanting allure of a bygone era. Fornalutx is a historic village in west Mallorca, a breathtaking Mediterranean island in Spain. No place exemplifies the beauty of Mallorca quite like Fornalutx, which has received numerous accolades for the careful preservation of its historic architecture. The result is an authentic 17th-century time capsule with charming cobblestone alleyways, stone buildings with red tiled roofs, and terraces with panoramic mountain views. Though the old-world scenery of Fornalutx is a must-visit attraction in itself, its unique location offers an abundance of incredible things to do, from mountain biking amid the citrus groves to scenic walking routes that take you from one gorgeous village to the next.

Fornalutx is easily accessible by car or transit from Mallorca's capital city of Palma, making it the perfect place for a day trip excursion during your visit to the island. With a large population of international residents and a peaceful atmosphere to make you stop and smell the roses (or in this case, the lemons), we wouldn't blame you for wanting to pack up and move there yourself. After all, Spain has one of the lowest cost of living in Europe, fabulous food, and beaches; a dream combination, if you ask us. Let's take a closer look at the village of Fornalutx so you can start planning the perfect getaway.