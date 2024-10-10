12 Of The Best Things To Do In Mallorca Beyond The Stunning Beaches

When you think of Mallorca, you think of sandy beaches and crystal clear waters. Mallorca is one of the more famous of Spain's beautiful islands. Indeed, as the largest of Spain's Balearic Islands, Mallorca is known of its beautiful beaches and secluded coves. But while there's no denying the coastline is a draw, Mallorca actually has so much more to offer beyond just a beach vacation, and that really what makes Mallorca worth the flight.

The island has a long history which can be most easily observed in its capital city, Palma. Art lovers will find much to admire here, with many museums, art galleries and public art, and the natural beauty of Mallorca extends beyond the coast. The mountains of are another treasure of the island, with hiking and biking trails that should not be missed, and which require multiple days to explore. Mallorca is also home to surprisingly numerous golf courses, and of course, just like the rest of Spain, Mallorca's culinary scene is a draw on its own. Whether it's relaxation or culture, there's so much more to Mallorca than just its beaches.