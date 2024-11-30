'Death & Dysfunction' Meet At This Quirky Florida Art Shop With Rare, Unique Finds
Known for its miles of pristine beaches and lively theme parks, Florida probably isn't the first place that comes to mind for macabre travel destinations. While you can easily book a sun-kissed getaway to a vibrant Florida island like Captiva, the Sunshine State also hides shadowy locales that are perfect for tapping into your dark side.
If you have a predilection for the strange and unusual, or a curiosity for oddities, indulge your wicked side by visiting Dysfunctional Grace Art Co. Buried in the heart of Tampa's historic Ybor District, the spooky specialty shop intertwines death and beauty in a delicate dance, selling rarities that range from cursed antique jewelry to animal skulls. In addition to peddling eccentric wares, the shop offers taxidermy classes and various workshops, including metalsmithing and rug tufting. On select days, you can dive into divination with a professional tarot reading, or pick up a deck of your own to take home. Whether you're a witch, an oddities collector, or someone who delights in all things macabre, you'll find a carnival of deathly delights at Dysfunctional Grace Art Co.
A treasure trove of oddities
Dysfunctional Grace Art Co. is a wonderland for the weird and witchy. Upon entering, you may feel as though you've stepped into Norman Bates' office. The shop's dark-painted walls are adorned with a jungle of taxidermy animals, ranging from delicate birds to mighty tigers. Scattered about the store, you'll also find shelves displaying animal skulls, bones, and specimen jars preserving the remains of smaller creatures.
If you don't have the stomach for dead animals, you can peruse the shop's vintage treasures and metaphysical offerings. Gaze into antique mirrors, breathe in the aroma of incense sticks, sift through trays of crystals, and browse through books on astrology and witchcraft. If you practice spellwork, or are curious about starting, you'll find handmade spell kits containing the appropriate oils, crystals, and instructions to perform your own rituals. If magic isn't your thing, but you still appreciate the macabre, you can shop everything from coffin-shaped accessories to actual coffins to feed the darkest of your desires.
Classes to die for
Dysfunctional Grace Art Co. functions as more than a store. The quirky shop also offers a mixed bag of classes, workshops, and events for the mystically and morbidly inclined. Their most unique offering is Taxidermy Academy, a beginner's taxidermy class that teaches the art of stuffing and preserving dearly departed critters. If you'd rather not get your hands dirty, you can craft your own unique jewelry with the Copper Electroforming Workshop, or create your own floor decor or wall hanging with the Rug Tufting Workshop.
Throughout the year, the shop hosts a number of special classes and events. Stop in during one of their Tarot & Astrology days to receive readings from a professional diviner, or attend a Perfumery Workshop to craft your own bewitching scents. Other unique events include Ask an Undertaker Q&A's and coffin photo shoots. If you're looking for timeless things to do in Florida, stop in for a spell at Dysfunctional Grace Art Co.