'Death & Dysfunction' Meet At This Quirky Florida Art Shop With Rare, Unique Finds

Known for its miles of pristine beaches and lively theme parks, Florida probably isn't the first place that comes to mind for macabre travel destinations. While you can easily book a sun-kissed getaway to a vibrant Florida island like Captiva, the Sunshine State also hides shadowy locales that are perfect for tapping into your dark side.

If you have a predilection for the strange and unusual, or a curiosity for oddities, indulge your wicked side by visiting Dysfunctional Grace Art Co. Buried in the heart of Tampa's historic Ybor District, the spooky specialty shop intertwines death and beauty in a delicate dance, selling rarities that range from cursed antique jewelry to animal skulls. In addition to peddling eccentric wares, the shop offers taxidermy classes and various workshops, including metalsmithing and rug tufting. On select days, you can dive into divination with a professional tarot reading, or pick up a deck of your own to take home. Whether you're a witch, an oddities collector, or someone who delights in all things macabre, you'll find a carnival of deathly delights at Dysfunctional Grace Art Co.