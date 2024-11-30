Tucked Away In Kansas' Smoky Hills Is An Underrated Historic Site With Unparalleled Views

Kansas is often considered by outsiders as being the flattest state in the nation; it actually ranks seventh. And sure, it doesn't have the towering Rocky Mountains of neighboring Colorado, but for those who know where to go, it has plenty of beautiful rolling hills and incredible vistas. One top spot is Coronado Heights in the Smoky Hills region. From the top of this 300-foot-tall bluff, if it's clear, you can see for miles out across the Smoky Hill River Valley.

Coronado Heights is about 5 miles northwest of Lindsborg, one of America's cities that will make you feel like you're in Europe. The bluff got its name from Spanish explorer Francisco Vázquez de Coronado, who is rumored to have been in the area in the 1540s to look for the seven cities of gold (which, sadly, didn't exist). Given the bluff's vantage point, it's easy to imagine that, if Coronado's trek actually happened, he climbed it to get the best view of the surrounding countryside. Legend states that he didn't see the secret glints of any golden cities, and it was reportedly at or near what is now called Coronado Heights that the explorer decided to abandon his dream and go back to Mexico.