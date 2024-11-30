Tucked Away In Kansas' Smoky Hills Is An Underrated Historic Site With Unparalleled Views
Kansas is often considered by outsiders as being the flattest state in the nation; it actually ranks seventh. And sure, it doesn't have the towering Rocky Mountains of neighboring Colorado, but for those who know where to go, it has plenty of beautiful rolling hills and incredible vistas. One top spot is Coronado Heights in the Smoky Hills region. From the top of this 300-foot-tall bluff, if it's clear, you can see for miles out across the Smoky Hill River Valley.
Coronado Heights is about 5 miles northwest of Lindsborg, one of America's cities that will make you feel like you're in Europe. The bluff got its name from Spanish explorer Francisco Vázquez de Coronado, who is rumored to have been in the area in the 1540s to look for the seven cities of gold (which, sadly, didn't exist). Given the bluff's vantage point, it's easy to imagine that, if Coronado's trek actually happened, he climbed it to get the best view of the surrounding countryside. Legend states that he didn't see the secret glints of any golden cities, and it was reportedly at or near what is now called Coronado Heights that the explorer decided to abandon his dream and go back to Mexico.
What to do at Coronado Heights
To commemorate Francisco Vázquez de Coronado's alleged visit to the area, the Coronado Heights "castle" was built on the top of the bluff in the 1930s as part of the Works Progress Administration (WPA). There isn't much inside the castle itself, just a fireplace and stone table on the first level, and a flight of stairs up to the observation deck. The WPA project also included building a number of stone picnic areas around the perimeter of the bluff's edge. They are still there, and they make for a fantastic place to enjoy a meal with a view.
It's a beloved local destination, with visitors able to park at the top of the bluff and check out the castle and stunning vistas. For more of a challenge, there are 2 miles of trails that circle the bluff. It's particularly pretty in spring and summer, with wildflowers in bloom and the surrounding hills and fields starting to turn green. It can also be an exciting place to watch thunderstorms rolling in over the plains and, given the 360-degree views, it's perfect to watch both the sunrise and sunset.
The geography of Coronado Heights
The history of how Coronado Heights was formed goes back millions of years before Francisco Vázquez de Coronado ever laid eyes on it. It's a part of the Smoky Hills, a physiographic region that encompasses the sandstone, limestone, and chalk formations created during the Cretaceous Period. They extend across north central Kansas and all the way to Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park, an uncrowded alternative to Badlands National Park. However, when locals talk about the Smoky Hills region, they generally mean the seven major sandstone bluffs, including Coronado Heights, along the eastern edge. Thanks to its unique history and geology, Coronado Heights is one of the Kansas Sampler Foundation's 8 Wonders of Kansas Geography.
If you're looking for more beautiful, natural views of Kansas, drive east to the Flint Hills and explore one of the world's last remaining tallgrass prairies. Coronado never made it that far, but you can!