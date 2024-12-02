Outdoor Recreation And Panoramic Views Never End At This Southeastern Mountain Range
After months of preparation, many ambitious hikers begin the Appalachian Trail in Springer Mountain, Georgia. After heading north for 79 miles and passing Georgia's peak at Blood Mountain, the trail continues to the border of Tennessee and North Carolina. At the northeastern edge of Tennessee in Unicoi County, past Gatlinburg and its family-friendly aquarium, travelers are treated to the true beauty of the region: Unaka Mountains.
Hikers wouldn't be blamed for delaying the rest of the Appalachian for a while so that they can relish all of the beauty and activities this area has to offer. Multiple trails and outdoor recreation spaces dot the landscape, and the powerful Nolichucky River nearby provides ample opportunities for thrilling whitewater rafting as well as good fishing for bass, catfish, and trout.
Savor nature with a visit to the Unaka Mountain Beauty Spot. You'd be hard-pressed to find a more charmingly and accurately named location. The spot is a grassy bald patch that offers breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and valleys that extend all the way into Tennessee and North Carolina. People who just wish to see the spot can park about 2 miles away and take an easy hike to reach the location.
Hiking trails and pit stops around the Unaka Mountains
The Beauty Spot is one of three lookout points on Unaka Mountain that hikers can visit. Venturing south, Unaka Mountain Road leads to the Pleasant Garden, officially known as the Unaka Mountain Overlook. Astonishing vistas similar to the Beauty Spot can be enjoyed here. In this direction, one can see all the way to the tallest mountain in the Appalachians, Mount Mitchell. From Pleasant Garden, hikers can hop on the Rattlesnake Ridge Trail, a strenuous 4.5-mile hike to Rock Creek Recreation Area. Here, the moderate Rock Creek Falls and Dick Creek Falls trails ending with scenic waterfalls can be hiked out and back.
If you head further north on Unaka Mountain Road from the Beauty Spot, you will reach Horseback Ridge. Here, you can take in striking scenic views of Buffalo Mountain, Stone Mountain, and Little Mountain, accompanied by the quaint Appalachian landscapes of Erwin and Johnson City. For even more breathtaking scenery, hikers can hop on the Limestone Cove Trail, a somewhat challenging and physically demanding trail that leads to the peaceful Limestone Cove. If you're planning to trek alone, check out our safety tips to know before your solo hike.
Once arriving at the serene Limestone Cove, located between Stone Mountain and Davis Springs, hikers would find the area to be a nice place for a rest stop. There, the shaded spots around North Indian Creek give way to a lovely picnic area, and it's a great fishing spot, too. The area is also historical for an 1863 incident called the Limestone Cove Tragedy. A family of Union sympathizers was murdered by Confederate soldiers, and their house was burned to the ground. A historical marker at the site gives a brief account of the event.
Beautiful drives and spectacular forests abound in Unaka
Unaka Mountain Road is the main thoroughfare through the Unaka Mountains. While driving through the winding valleys of Unaka is a stunning experience in its own right, the road conditions are rough and may not be very forgiving to an average street car. SUVs and high-clearance vehicles are recommended to tackle the somewhat hazardous road, and it might also benefit the driver to have chains installed on the tires during the icier times of the year.
Within the Unaka Mountain Wilderness, a wide diaspora of trees can be found lining the many paths and trails, including birch, hemlock, and poplar trees. Some of the hemlock trees are around 100 years old. These features make it one of the best places to see fall foliage in the U.S. as well. Beyond the sumptuous views and verdant flora, over 10 waterfalls can be found in the wilderness along the Limestone Cove Trail, Stamping Ground Ridge, and Rattlesnake Ridge Trail.