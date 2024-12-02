Outdoor Recreation And Panoramic Views Never End At This Southeastern Mountain Range

After months of preparation, many ambitious hikers begin the Appalachian Trail in Springer Mountain, Georgia. After heading north for 79 miles and passing Georgia's peak at Blood Mountain, the trail continues to the border of Tennessee and North Carolina. At the northeastern edge of Tennessee in Unicoi County, past Gatlinburg and its family-friendly aquarium, travelers are treated to the true beauty of the region: Unaka Mountains.

Hikers wouldn't be blamed for delaying the rest of the Appalachian for a while so that they can relish all of the beauty and activities this area has to offer. Multiple trails and outdoor recreation spaces dot the landscape, and the powerful Nolichucky River nearby provides ample opportunities for thrilling whitewater rafting as well as good fishing for bass, catfish, and trout.

Savor nature with a visit to the Unaka Mountain Beauty Spot. You'd be hard-pressed to find a more charmingly and accurately named location. The spot is a grassy bald patch that offers breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and valleys that extend all the way into Tennessee and North Carolina. People who just wish to see the spot can park about 2 miles away and take an easy hike to reach the location.