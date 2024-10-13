One Of The Best Attractions In The Smoky Mountains Is A Family-Friendly Aquarium

When planning your visit to the No. 3 Aquarium in America (according to TripAdvisor), you'll have to decide whether to just see the aquarium or take advantage of all the other fun highlights that Ripley's has to offer. In addition to seeing aquatic wildlife, you can get tickets for a haunted adventure, a mirror maze, two different mini golf courses, an Odditorium, and more. Aquarium tickets are $39.99 for adults, $24.99 for kids 6-11, and $14.99 for children 2-5. However, if you bundle your tickets with other attractions, you can save money on each ticket.

Ripley's is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and until 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The aquarium and Odditorium have a parking lot behind the building, but spots are limited, so you may have to venture to a different paid parking lot elsewhere in Gatlinburg.

The aquarium is home to over 350 individual species spread across two levels. The Upper Level contains exhibits like Ocean Realm, Tropical Rainforest, Shark Lagoon, and Touch-a-Ray Bay. The Lower Level includes exhibits like the Coral Reef, Gallery of the Seas, Stingray Bay, Discovery Center, and the Penguin Playhouse. Within these exhibits are interactive experiences where kids can see the animals up close and even touch some of them.

