One Of The Best Attractions In The Smoky Mountains Is A Family-Friendly Aquarium
If you live in the South, you've probably heard of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Home to Dollywood and tons of family-friendly attractions, the whole area is ideal for a weekend getaway with kids in tow. No matter when you visit, this slice of Tennessee is always a lot of fun. However, if you head north of Pigeon Forge, you'll run into the town of Gatlinburg. Nestled among the Great Smokey Mountains, this is a different kind of Tennessee paradise, just as attractive to families, and complete with mini golf, arcades, and Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies.
Even if you've been to other aquariums in the region (like the largest in the country, Georgia Aquarium), Ripley's is a unique experience that you nor your kids will soon forget. With incredible interactive exhibits and fun for all ages, this aquarium can make any trip to Gatlinburg more enjoyable. So, get your strollers running and let's see why Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies is such a treat.
What to know about Ripley's Aquarium in Gatlinburg, Tennessee
When planning your visit to the No. 3 Aquarium in America (according to TripAdvisor), you'll have to decide whether to just see the aquarium or take advantage of all the other fun highlights that Ripley's has to offer. In addition to seeing aquatic wildlife, you can get tickets for a haunted adventure, a mirror maze, two different mini golf courses, an Odditorium, and more. Aquarium tickets are $39.99 for adults, $24.99 for kids 6-11, and $14.99 for children 2-5. However, if you bundle your tickets with other attractions, you can save money on each ticket.
Ripley's is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and until 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The aquarium and Odditorium have a parking lot behind the building, but spots are limited, so you may have to venture to a different paid parking lot elsewhere in Gatlinburg.
The aquarium is home to over 350 individual species spread across two levels. The Upper Level contains exhibits like Ocean Realm, Tropical Rainforest, Shark Lagoon, and Touch-a-Ray Bay. The Lower Level includes exhibits like the Coral Reef, Gallery of the Seas, Stingray Bay, Discovery Center, and the Penguin Playhouse. Within these exhibits are interactive experiences where kids can see the animals up close and even touch some of them.
Other family-friendly attractions in Gatlinburg
Overall, Ripley's Aquarium will take several hours to experience, but what else can you do while you're in Gatlinburg? Technically, you could spend all your time within the Ripley's cavalcade of family-friendly attractions, but Gatlinburg has so much more to offer.
First, there's Ober Mountain, which overlooks the entire area. You can take a motorized tram to the top of the mountain to get some of the best views in Tennessee. Fall is an incredible time to visit because you'll see the brilliant oranges, reds, and yellows of the changing leaves. The area does get snow in the winter, too, if you prefer to see a sea of snow-covered branches instead.
Other highlights include the Gatlinburg Space Needle, which takes you up four hundred feet above downtown. If you or your kids love movies, you can visit the Hollywood Star Cars Museum and check out such world-famous vehicles as the Batmobile or the DeLorean from "Back to the Future." There are also plenty of parks and outdoor activities where little ones can burn energy and get some fresh air (like the lush and captivating Tennessee River Blueway). So, while Pigeon Forge and Dollywood get all the attention, Gatlinburg should also be on your travel radar.