The Most Important Thing To Do Before Falling Asleep On A Plane, Per Flight Attendants

Unless you need to get work done on a flight or are excited to watch an in-flight movie, the best way to kill time on a red-eye is definitely to sleep through it — but only if you wear your seat belt. Being in a cramped middle seat between two total strangers probably isn't the most comfortable or restful environment for sleeping, but that doesn't mean you should take off your seat belt before going to sleep. As alluring as that little bit of extra mobility may be, you should always nap with the belt securely buckled. Even though the fasten seat belt sign might be off when you're drifting away, it could go back on at any time.

Obviously, you'll need to unstrap periodically on long flights to go to the bathroom or allow your fellow passengers to get out of their seats, but as long as you're alert and strap in as soon as there are signs of turbulence, you can usually stay safe. However, if you're wearing your noise-canceling headphones and are curled up under a blanket, you won't notice that alert chime and the fasten seat belt flashing — so it's important that you have your seat belt on the whole time, just in case.