One Of India's Most Elegant Resorts Offers Ocean Views, Water Sports, And A Rooftop Infinity Pool

The resort is known for being a great place for families, while also offering privacy for events like weddings or business meetings. Google reviews highlight the space, service, and calm energy at the hotel, and a TripAdvisor review called the experience "elated but elegant." As if the perfect, five-star review score wasn't enough of a reason to go, TripAdvisor rated it one of 2024's 'Best of the Best' in its Travellers' Choice Awards.

For a relaxing resort experience at the J Wellness Circle, soak in the rooftop infinity pool or do yoga at the fitness center with an instructor. The in-house spa has a huge range of treatments, like aroma therapy and deep-tissue vishrama massages. Indian therapies, detoxes, and beauty treatments that can last for 30 minutes to more than five hours.

The resort also boasts a kids' club, bicycles, and gaming center, ensuring that all members of the family have activities to enjoy. Plus, the concierge is available to plan fun off the resort's grounds, like jet-skiing, aqua zorbing, and parasailing. The Taj Cidade de Goa Horizon has a shuttle service from the hotel to the city center of Panaji, which is about four miles away. Otherwise, guests can hire a private taxi to go to other places in the area.