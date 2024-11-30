One Of India's Most Elegant Resorts Offers Ocean Views, Water Sports, And A Rooftop Infinity Pool
With an abundance of well-known cultural treasures, like the picturesque 'Pink City' and the world-famous Taj Mahal (read: important details to know before visiting the Taj Mahal), northern India may seem like it has a monopoly on India's luxe life. However, a trip down India's west coast to Goa, the country's smallest province, means encountering other high-end options in this multifaceted, multicultural country.
The Taj Cidade de Goa Horizon is a beachside resort with up-close views of the Arabian Sea from more than 130 rooms and suites. It also has outdoor restaurants, an infinity pool, and a bar on the rooftop. It takes just a few minutes to walk to Vainguinim Beach, the strip of sand in front of the hotel, or to Caranzalem Beach across the peninsula. With concierge, yacht transfer, butler, and babysitting services, the Taj Cidade de Goa Horizon has everything guests need for an incredible stay.
Hotel amenities for the whole family
The resort is known for being a great place for families, while also offering privacy for events like weddings or business meetings. Google reviews highlight the space, service, and calm energy at the hotel, and a TripAdvisor review called the experience "elated but elegant." As if the perfect, five-star review score wasn't enough of a reason to go, TripAdvisor rated it one of 2024's 'Best of the Best' in its Travellers' Choice Awards.
For a relaxing resort experience at the J Wellness Circle, soak in the rooftop infinity pool or do yoga at the fitness center with an instructor. The in-house spa has a huge range of treatments, like aroma therapy and deep-tissue vishrama massages. Indian therapies, detoxes, and beauty treatments that can last for 30 minutes to more than five hours.
The resort also boasts a kids' club, bicycles, and gaming center, ensuring that all members of the family have activities to enjoy. Plus, the concierge is available to plan fun off the resort's grounds, like jet-skiing, aqua zorbing, and parasailing. The Taj Cidade de Goa Horizon has a shuttle service from the hotel to the city center of Panaji, which is about four miles away. Otherwise, guests can hire a private taxi to go to other places in the area.
Going to Goa
The beachy atmosphere of India's pocket-sized paradise is affordable and popular in the summer, which is between March and May, when average temperatures range from 80 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit. The winter that precedes it, from mid-November until February, is an even busier time of year because temperatures drop down to 65 degrees Fahrenheit. Monsoon season, which stretches from mid-June into October, turns Goa into a rainy, lush jungle. Temperatures average in the mid-80s, and the high humidity feels like a months-long steam bath.
Getting to Goa is easy. Travelers can fly from any of India's major cities to Dabolim Airport (Goa International Airport), which is the closest airport to the Taj Cidade de Goa Horizon. From the airport to the resort is only a 30-minute taxi ride. Manohar International Airport, in North Goa, is another option and takes an hour by car. Two rail stations in Goa, Madgaon and Vasco da Gama, deliver passengers from Delhi and Mumbai in the north and Mangalore in the south. This is a much cheaper form of transport but requires taxi or bus connections from the station.