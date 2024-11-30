A Country With One Of The World's Cheapest Costs Of Living Blends Urban Bustle With Tropical Beauty

Malaysia is a country in Southeast Asia known for bustling cities, tropical landscapes, and enticingly low cost of living. For many, the first port of call is Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia's vibrant capital. The blend of tradition and modernity here is as striking as the juxtaposition between the towering skyscrapers and the tropical forests in the near distance. Life is balmy, exciting, affordable, and delicious — whether it's Malaysian favorites like laksa broth and pisang goreng (banana fritters) or the countless other dishes that make the city one of the best global destinations for affordable, adventurous street food.

There are no great caveats to Malaysia's low cost of living. English proficiency is widespread, private health insurance costs are low, and the service standards are comparable to Western benchmarks. If you acquire resident status, you will be entitled to the nation's competent public healthcare system. When health and safety are covered, you can enjoy the finer things with peace of mind.

North of Kuala Lumpur is the Cameron Highlands, a sweeping, verdant area known for its rolling tea plantations and strawberry farms. Three hours east of the highlands is the Taman Negara National Park — a 434,300-hectare rainforest with misty canopies, lofty rope bridges, and a range of wildlife, including tapirs, sun bears, tigers, and elephants.