The Less-Crowded Beach In Eastern Europe That's Nestled Inside An Awe-Inspiring Cave

Dubrovnik, Croatia, is a popular summer vacation spot known for its incredible architecture along Adriatic Sea. The filming of "Game of Thrones" here drew many people's attention to the city, but its waterside location and rich culture made it a popular European holiday destination long before the show aired. Finding less-crowded beaches and seaside destinations to enjoy is always the goal on holiday, and Croatia has you covered. There's a Croatian town that resembles Venice without the crowds, as well as Croatia's beautiful and secluded Betina Cave Beach (Betina Špilja). Betina Cave is not only uncrowded, but it's also an amazing place to enjoy a beach day.

Betina Cave opens to the sea and the Dubrovnik shore. As the surrounding coastline is rocky and the cave is not accessible by foot, you can only reach it by the water. Yes, nature has conspired to keep this place crowd-free. The cave was named for academic Marin Getaldić (nicknamed Bete), who conducted numerous experiments in the cave as he worked in optics and mathematics until his death in 1626.

One of the reasons the cave remains uncrowded is people can't simply park their cars and walk or bike to it. So get ready for a swim, grab a kayak, or rent a boat for the day and head over to this extraordinary cave beach.