The Less-Crowded Beach In Eastern Europe That's Nestled Inside An Awe-Inspiring Cave
Dubrovnik, Croatia, is a popular summer vacation spot known for its incredible architecture along Adriatic Sea. The filming of "Game of Thrones" here drew many people's attention to the city, but its waterside location and rich culture made it a popular European holiday destination long before the show aired. Finding less-crowded beaches and seaside destinations to enjoy is always the goal on holiday, and Croatia has you covered. There's a Croatian town that resembles Venice without the crowds, as well as Croatia's beautiful and secluded Betina Cave Beach (Betina Špilja). Betina Cave is not only uncrowded, but it's also an amazing place to enjoy a beach day.
Betina Cave opens to the sea and the Dubrovnik shore. As the surrounding coastline is rocky and the cave is not accessible by foot, you can only reach it by the water. Yes, nature has conspired to keep this place crowd-free. The cave was named for academic Marin Getaldić (nicknamed Bete), who conducted numerous experiments in the cave as he worked in optics and mathematics until his death in 1626.
One of the reasons the cave remains uncrowded is people can't simply park their cars and walk or bike to it. So get ready for a swim, grab a kayak, or rent a boat for the day and head over to this extraordinary cave beach.
How to get to Dubrovnik's Betina Cave Beach and why you should go
Betina Cave is situated between Villa Sheherezada and Gjivovichi Beach in Dubrovnik, about 65 feet off the road. However, as the saying goes, you can't get there from here – not unless you have mountaineering equipment that allows you to rappel down the cliff. Some swim to the cave, setting out from the nearby coastline. However, as the clear waters feature hard, rough rocks below and the coastal waves pose a hazard to swimmers, don't attempt this solo or without experience with ocean swimming. You can understand, then, why boat and jet ski are the popular methods of arrival to Betina Cave.
Kayak Tours Dubrovnik offers kayaking tours to Betina Cave that include time to stop and have a snack and swim in some of the cleanest waters in Europe. The company also has a sunset tour option. Get Your Guide offers a kayaking tour that takes you to Betina Cave, with stops at landmarks along the way. This tour also includes snorkeling. While you won't need to take the same precautions here as when snorkeling around coral reefs, make sure to follow the guidelines and safety protocols laid out by your guide. Get Your Guide also offers a boat tour that includes stops at nearby sites, with snorkeling included. You can also forgo the tour and rent a kayak yourself to enjoy the cave and shoreline as long as you want. Du Kayak Tour has individual kayak rentals.
Visitors will love the unspoiled natural beauty of Betina Cave Beach and its views
Arriving at Betina Cave by kayak takes about 30 minutes and offers an incredible resting spot after your journey. The cave is not usually crowded unless there is a kayak tour there. However, since they only stay about half an hour, the cave won't be busy for long.
The beauty of Betina Cave is enhanced by the view. From the cave, visitors can see the island of Lokrum as well as Port Dubrovnik and the city walls. Due to the cave's position with regard to the sun, the cave gets shady and cool in the afternoon. Be advised that there are no amenities here, though, except for what you bring. You'll need to come prepared with your own snacks and water, which you can pick up in town before you board your transportation. If you brought your furry friend on your holiday, you will have to leave them behind, as dogs are not allowed on the beach. While there is some sand at the cave for you to rest, it is a pebble beach, so be sure to bring appropriate footwear.
Of course, you will likely take photos of your time in this special place. Since it's not usually crowded, you can enjoy the space and beauty without the masses. Unless, of course, the pigeons that nest here count as a crowd.