Spot Sea Turtles On Pristine Beaches At An Underrated North Carolina Recreation Area

Loggerhead sea turtles, the most common sea turtle species in the U.S., inhabit coastal waters within the Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian oceans. These gentle giants are internationally protected, as they are listed as a vulnerable species. They owe their name to their impressively large heads, which help them crush hard-shelled prey like crabs and mollusks.

On North Carolina's shores, Loggerheads typically appear between mid-May through August as female turtles make their nighttime trek ashore to nest. About two months later, tiny hatchlings emerge, making their dramatic dash toward the ocean. These turtles take their time to mature (reaching adulthood at 35 years) and nest every two to three years, laying between 45 to 200 eggs per nest. With a lifespan of up to 62 years, loggerheads are a testament to the resilience of marine life.

While encountering these creatures is a thrilling experience, it's crucial to respect their habitat. If you're lucky enough to spot a loggerhead, observe them quietly from a distance. Disturbing nesting turtles or hatchlings can interfere with survival, so it's important to admire their beauty responsibly. Along with protecting the turtles' natural habitat, the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher offers many educational programs and conservation courses for those who want to get involved. If you'd rather go on a tropical vacation, you can help injured turtles at this one-of-a-kind resort in the Maldives, offering a hands-on way to support conservation efforts.