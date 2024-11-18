One Of North Carolina's Oldest And Happiest Coastal Towns Is A Paradise Of Shops And Beaches
Follow the Cape Fear River toward the Atlantic and you'll find a cluster of North Carolina gems waiting to be explored. From the careless, worry-free paradise of Bald Head Island to the expansive beach dunes of family-favorite Oak Island, the area at the river's mouth is the perfect spot for a weekend getaway or a longer vacation. In the center of it all is the historic village of Southport, a welcoming small town that was once a pirate hangout. Southport was actually named one of America's happiest seaside towns by Coastal Living Magazine.
With so many great activities nearby and stunning views of Cape Fear and the Intracoastal Waterway bordering the town, it's easy to see why Southport residents are content. You might even recognize this picturesque town from TV or the movies — it has been the setting of many Hollywood films and television shows, including "A Walk to Remember" and "I Know What You Did Last Summer." In addition to antiques in cute shops, nautical-themed gift boutiques, and local art galleries, Southport is the perfect place to find your happiness by exploring the nearby beach towns and the region's maritime and colonial history.
Happiness is shopping and waterfront dining in Southport
The area around Cape Fear was known to Spanish and English sailors as far back as the 16th century. Pirates liked to use the river as a hideout during the early 1700s. The first settlement, Brunswick Town, was established around Fort Johnston in the mid-1700s. Brunswick Town was destroyed during the American Revolution and rebuilt as the town of Smithville, which changed its name to Southport after the Civil War. You can learn more about the area's history at the Fort Johnston-Southport Museum and Visitor Center and the North Carolina Maritime Museum.
While it was once envisioned as a major shipping center to rival Wilmington, Southport remains a relatively small fishing village. The waterfront lies on a small harbor known as the Yacht Basin, which has waterfront restaurants and a long boardwalk by the water with scenic views. The downtown area is a few blocks away, with a group of antique shops, historical homes, and cute boutiques along North Howe Street, Southport's main drag. Everything in Southport has a unique nautical and Southern theme, from the welcoming verandas to the magnolia trees.
Of course, there's plenty to eat and many places to stay in town, as well. Head to Oliver's on the Cape Fear for waterfront views and fresh, local seafood. Frying Pan and The Provision Company are two more excellent choices on the harbor. For lodging, the downtown area has numerous welcoming inns and bed and breakfasts, many located within walking distance of everything the town offers. The River Hotel is right on the Cape Fear and offers live music weekly during the summer, while the Inn at Southport is conveniently located at the head of Howe Street and offers lovely suites, perfect for a romantic getaway.
Southport is a gateway to beautiful beaches and outdoor fun
Southport is about 45 minutes south of Wilmington by car. The town's location at the nexus of the Cape Fear, Intracoastal, and Atlantic makes it a great hub for exploring the region. Just south is the popular beach town of Oak Island, one of North Carolina's Brunswick Islands. It's only 12 miles over to Oak Island by car. Holden Beach and Ocean Isle Beach, with its under-the-radar festive vibe, are only a few miles farther.
For a bigger adventure, hop on the ferry and spend the day exploring Bald Head Island on foot. The car-free island has beautiful beaches and a remote island vibe that's hard to beat. If you're on a road trip, consider taking the car ferry to Fort Fisher, on the opposite shore of the Cape Fear near the town of Carolina Beach. From there, you can drive into Wilmington and onto another of North Carolina's best seaside towns, Wrightsville Beach.
Planning your trip to Southport can be tricky, but in a good way, since the weather is inviting year-round. For beachgoing, walking, and time outdoors, the best time of year is spring and fall since the middle of summer can be muggy. January is the coldest month of the year in North Carolina, but it still offers tourists relatively mild average temperatures between 55 and 39 degrees — so even winter trips to town for antiquing and a meal on the water will keep you happy with lovely weather.