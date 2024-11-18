One Of North Carolina's Oldest And Happiest Coastal Towns Is A Paradise Of Shops And Beaches

The area around Cape Fear was known to Spanish and English sailors as far back as the 16th century. Pirates liked to use the river as a hideout during the early 1700s. The first settlement, Brunswick Town, was established around Fort Johnston in the mid-1700s. Brunswick Town was destroyed during the American Revolution and rebuilt as the town of Smithville, which changed its name to Southport after the Civil War. You can learn more about the area's history at the Fort Johnston-Southport Museum and Visitor Center and the North Carolina Maritime Museum.

Advertisement

While it was once envisioned as a major shipping center to rival Wilmington, Southport remains a relatively small fishing village. The waterfront lies on a small harbor known as the Yacht Basin, which has waterfront restaurants and a long boardwalk by the water with scenic views. The downtown area is a few blocks away, with a group of antique shops, historical homes, and cute boutiques along North Howe Street, Southport's main drag. Everything in Southport has a unique nautical and Southern theme, from the welcoming verandas to the magnolia trees.

Of course, there's plenty to eat and many places to stay in town, as well. Head to Oliver's on the Cape Fear for waterfront views and fresh, local seafood. Frying Pan and The Provision Company are two more excellent choices on the harbor. For lodging, the downtown area has numerous welcoming inns and bed and breakfasts, many located within walking distance of everything the town offers. The River Hotel is right on the Cape Fear and offers live music weekly during the summer, while the Inn at Southport is conveniently located at the head of Howe Street and offers lovely suites, perfect for a romantic getaway.

Advertisement