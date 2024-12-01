The Unexpected Reason Why Most Christmas Markets Are German-Themed
Christmas is a magical time for many: houses capped in white from the first snowfall and decorated with festive wreaths and colorful lights; the smell of pine needles emanating from spruce trees decked out with elegant baubles and strands of tinsel; and street lamps adorned in red, green, and white, filling the roads with warm light. Yet possibly the most magical of all the holiday sights is the Christmas market.
Historians still argue about the location and date of the very first one — and the answer depends on how you define "Christmas market". But it is widely accepted that the modern-day iteration originated in medieval Germany, and the ones that followed still bear some resemblance to those found in Dresden and Nuremberg several centuries ago. Today, some of the best Christmas markets are found across Europe — you can even visit a few of them on a luxurious river cruise aboard a Viking Longship.
In almost every city in the world that operates a holiday market, you will of course find things that are unique and regional. For example, in Strasbourg, France, which holds one of the oldest Christmas markets in Europe, you can try Alsatian delicacies like gingerbread with foie gras. But along with offering local fare and crafts, markets around the world pay homage to the tradition's German roots. Whether you are in Toronto, Manchester, or Shanghai, you'll typically find some or all of these Christmas staples: glühwein (warm mulled wine), lebkuchen (spiced cakes or cookies similar to gingerbread), bratwurst (grilled sausage), stollen (rum-infused fruitcake), baubles, and other hand-crafted tree ornaments. All of these items, which are now synonymous with the holiday season, originated in Germany.
The rise and fall of the Christmas market
There is an obvious reason why Christmas markets across the globe are German-themed: As people in Europe began to move more freely and resettle in other countries, they also carried their cultural traditions along with them. German emigrants brought many of their holiday rituals to other parts of Europe, including the lighting of candles and the use of Christmas trees. These traditions, along with the markets, caught on quickly and were popularized in Europe by the 1700s.
However, there is another darker reason for why these German markets increased in popularity and spread around the world. Christmas markets were actually on the decline in Germany by the late 1800s. They were initially set up in town squares and urban centers, so they competed directly with department stories and other downtown shops. These stores lobbied for their removal and won, thus relegating the markets to undesirable locations that saw much less traffic. Here they languished, as department stores offered goods for lower prices and were in more convenient locations — and their popularity continued to wane until their return to city centers was precipitated by an unlikely catalyst: the Nazi Party.
Modern-day Christmas markets and their dark past
As the Nazis rose to power in the 1930s, they sought to politicize Christmas for their own needs. The holiday was beloved by all, as most Germans were devout Christians. Therefore, the party needed a way to use this religious celebration to influence the nation. This is where their propaganda arm stepped in, bringing Christmas back to its pagan roots and transforming it into a celebration of German national identity. For example, the Nuremberg market was opened by the "Christkind," a gift-bearing angelic figure, portrayed by a girl with blonde hair and blue eyes to showcase desirable Aryan traits.
In the past, markets sold a variety of wares, including holiday goods, but under the orders of the Nazis, vendors could only sell non-religious holiday-related items. These were all regional foods and crafts that showcased German culture, like wreaths, handmade toys, and tree decorations. The Christmas market thus came out of obscurity and back into urban centers, where it flourished until the beginning of World War II. After the war, an increase in consumerism and the commercialization of Christmas brought the markets back yet again. With the rise of globalization and continued German emigration, Christmas markets spread all over the world — along with the items and traditions popularized during the Nazi era.
Behind the twinkling lights and festive atmosphere is an ugly history, which should never be forgotten. However, holidays and traditions have been politicized since time immemorial, and these markets were no exception. Over the years, they transformed from a simple place to sell wares to a religious celebration to a propaganda tool. Nowadays, the Christmas market is a place for family and friends to gather — it brings diverse people together to celebrate and enjoy food and drinks in a warm atmosphere.