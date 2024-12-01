The Unexpected Reason Why Most Christmas Markets Are German-Themed

Christmas is a magical time for many: houses capped in white from the first snowfall and decorated with festive wreaths and colorful lights; the smell of pine needles emanating from spruce trees decked out with elegant baubles and strands of tinsel; and street lamps adorned in red, green, and white, filling the roads with warm light. Yet possibly the most magical of all the holiday sights is the Christmas market.

Historians still argue about the location and date of the very first one — and the answer depends on how you define "Christmas market". But it is widely accepted that the modern-day iteration originated in medieval Germany, and the ones that followed still bear some resemblance to those found in Dresden and Nuremberg several centuries ago. Today, some of the best Christmas markets are found across Europe — you can even visit a few of them on a luxurious river cruise aboard a Viking Longship.

In almost every city in the world that operates a holiday market, you will of course find things that are unique and regional. For example, in Strasbourg, France, which holds one of the oldest Christmas markets in Europe, you can try Alsatian delicacies like gingerbread with foie gras. But along with offering local fare and crafts, markets around the world pay homage to the tradition's German roots. Whether you are in Toronto, Manchester, or Shanghai, you'll typically find some or all of these Christmas staples: glühwein (warm mulled wine), lebkuchen (spiced cakes or cookies similar to gingerbread), bratwurst (grilled sausage), stollen (rum-infused fruitcake), baubles, and other hand-crafted tree ornaments. All of these items, which are now synonymous with the holiday season, originated in Germany.