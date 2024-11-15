Experience A Magical Holiday In France At One Of The Oldest Christmas Markets In Europe

You'll find Christmas spirit all over Strasbourg, but if it's your first visit to the city, make your first stop at the Strasbourg Cathedral and its neighboring Christmas market. A grand Gothic marvel, the Strasbourg Cathedral was built in the 15th century and was once the world's tallest building. While it no longer breaks any records, it's still a sight to behold.

Afterwards, stroll to Place Broglie, where the city's oldest Christmas market, known as Christkindelsmärik, has been held since 1871. Next, venture to Place Kléber, a historic square dominated by the "Grand sapin," a massive Christmas tree. The magnificent tree is nearly 100 feet tall and sparkles with hundreds of lights and ornaments. For a market that children will love, head to Place Gutenberg, home to a large and cheerful carousel. This market has a different host country every year, with vendors selling aromatic food and delightful gifts. For a unique, sustainability-minded market experience, head to Place Grimmeisen's Marché OFF Christmas market, where goods include upcycled gifts, local art, and crafted items.

After visiting Christmas markets around the city, stop for a meal at arguably the city's most popular restaurant, Le Tire-Bouchon. The charming Alsatian brasserie has become famous thanks to its facade annually decorated with teddy bears. Expect a wait, however, because the restaurant doesn't accept reservations during the holiday season. Another option for traditional dining is Le Gurtlerhoft on the Place de la Cathédrale, which is housed in an atmospheric converted wine cellar where generous portions of classic Alsatian fare are served.