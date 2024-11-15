Experience A Magical Holiday In France At One Of The Oldest Christmas Markets In Europe
Nestled on the Rhine River near the French-German border, Strasbourg, France, the capital of the Alsace region, has been hosting one of the best Christmas markets in Europe since 1570. The charming city, with its mix of German and French cultures, is notable for its UNESCO World Heritage designation, including the grand Gothic-style Strasbourg Cathedral and the surrounding Grande-Île historic district beloved for its medieval architecture. For the month leading up to Christmas every year, festive vendor chalets and illuminated decorations line the quaint streets, earning the city the moniker "the Capital of Christmas." Shoppers will adore the delightful treasures for sale, from handmade ornaments to jewelry, while foodies can sample traditional Alsatian delicacies such as gingerbread topped with foie gras and steaming mulled wine.
Strasbourg's Christmas markets run from the end of November until the end of December and are generally open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Strasbourg is easily accessible by car, train, or plane. Strasbourg Airport is connected to over 40 European and African cities via direct flight and is located just eight minutes from the city center by shuttle train. Otherwise, you can reach Strasbourg from Paris within a 5.5-hour drive or within two hours by train.
What to see and do during the holiday season
You'll find Christmas spirit all over Strasbourg, but if it's your first visit to the city, make your first stop at the Strasbourg Cathedral and its neighboring Christmas market. A grand Gothic marvel, the Strasbourg Cathedral was built in the 15th century and was once the world's tallest building. While it no longer breaks any records, it's still a sight to behold.
Afterwards, stroll to Place Broglie, where the city's oldest Christmas market, known as Christkindelsmärik, has been held since 1871. Next, venture to Place Kléber, a historic square dominated by the "Grand sapin," a massive Christmas tree. The magnificent tree is nearly 100 feet tall and sparkles with hundreds of lights and ornaments. For a market that children will love, head to Place Gutenberg, home to a large and cheerful carousel. This market has a different host country every year, with vendors selling aromatic food and delightful gifts. For a unique, sustainability-minded market experience, head to Place Grimmeisen's Marché OFF Christmas market, where goods include upcycled gifts, local art, and crafted items.
After visiting Christmas markets around the city, stop for a meal at arguably the city's most popular restaurant, Le Tire-Bouchon. The charming Alsatian brasserie has become famous thanks to its facade annually decorated with teddy bears. Expect a wait, however, because the restaurant doesn't accept reservations during the holiday season. Another option for traditional dining is Le Gurtlerhoft on the Place de la Cathédrale, which is housed in an atmospheric converted wine cellar where generous portions of classic Alsatian fare are served.
Where to stay in Strasbourg
Whether you're visiting Strasbourg's Christmas markets for a family-friendly vacation or a romantic winter getaway, you can immerse yourself in the Christmas spirit at a leisurely pace if you spend a night or two in the city. Set in the heart of Grande-Île and surrounded by the city's markets is the luxurious Maison Rouge, whose Art Deco-inspired interior is sleek, modern, and elegant. The hotel has 131 rooms and suites but be sure to book early if you're planning a Christmas escape.
If you want to be slightly removed from the Christmas market madness but within easy walking distance, the Cour du Corbeau Strasbourg MGallery is a historic riverside gem. Dating back to 1528, the charming inn is one of Europe's oldest hotels with Alsatian Renaissance architecture lined by antique balustraded balconies. After an extended closure, the hotel was transformed into a modern hotel and reopened in 2009. Some of the 63 rooms and suites, many of which still boast original details like wooden beams, even have cathedral views. It's the ideal place to take a break from the markets while never being too far from the action.