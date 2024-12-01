Near Niagara Falls Is An Underrated City With A Gorgeous Waterfront And Stunning Botanical Gardens

With Lake Erie and the Niagara River as its backyard, it should come as no surprise that Buffalo has an extraordinarily well-developed waterfront. From Unity Island Park in the north to Tifft Nature Preserve in the south, you'll find endless ways to get out and enjoy the natural beauty of Buffalo's coast. Canalside is arguably the heart of the waterfront, as it's centrally located and is where you'll find kayak rentals, the Buffalo River History Tour, and the popular Resurgence Brewing Company.

To stretch your legs, head over to Times Beach Nature Preserve and Outer Harbor. The former offers a few hiking trails that are ideal for birdwatching, while the latter features more than 200 acres of green space to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city. There's also a historic lighthouse on the far side of Times Beach, so consider checking it out before leaving the area.

Round out your day on the waterfront by visiting the Erie Basin Marina Observation Deck. The deck soars high above the surroundings, and though it can be exhausting to climb all its steps, the aerial views of Lake Erie are unparalleled. If you work up an appetite, Main Street and all its restaurants are just a few blocks away.