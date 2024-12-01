Near Niagara Falls Is An Underrated City With A Gorgeous Waterfront And Stunning Botanical Gardens
New York City pulls in over 60 million tourists annually, making it an internationally renowned destination. But there's more to New York than the Big Apple, including an iconic resort in the Hudson Valley and one of America's coolest small towns nestled at the base of the Catskill Mountains. Niagara Falls is also a perennial favorite — and if you're hoping to check out the romantic location, consider using the underrated Buffalo as your base camp.
Buffalo is perched on the northeastern edge of Lake Erie, just inches from the Canadian border. Niagara Falls is 25 minutes north, though Buffalo itself is home to many incredible amenities like a striking waterfront and picturesque botanical gardens. You'll even find the Peace Bridge within city limits. Spanning the Niagara River, the 5,800-foot bridge and its five arches connect the United States to Canada. Venturing out to Bird Island Pier lets you snap photos of the elegant structure, and it's a great way to start your adventure on Buffalo's underrated waterfront.
Gaze across Buffalo's waterfront into Canada
With Lake Erie and the Niagara River as its backyard, it should come as no surprise that Buffalo has an extraordinarily well-developed waterfront. From Unity Island Park in the north to Tifft Nature Preserve in the south, you'll find endless ways to get out and enjoy the natural beauty of Buffalo's coast. Canalside is arguably the heart of the waterfront, as it's centrally located and is where you'll find kayak rentals, the Buffalo River History Tour, and the popular Resurgence Brewing Company.
To stretch your legs, head over to Times Beach Nature Preserve and Outer Harbor. The former offers a few hiking trails that are ideal for birdwatching, while the latter features more than 200 acres of green space to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city. There's also a historic lighthouse on the far side of Times Beach, so consider checking it out before leaving the area.
Round out your day on the waterfront by visiting the Erie Basin Marina Observation Deck. The deck soars high above the surroundings, and though it can be exhausting to climb all its steps, the aerial views of Lake Erie are unparalleled. If you work up an appetite, Main Street and all its restaurants are just a few blocks away.
Niagara Falls and the Botanical Gardens are must-see destinations
There are countless ways to stay busy on Buffalo's waterfront — but don't let it consume your whole trip. You'll find plenty of other attractions in and around Buffalo, starting with Niagara Falls. Just 30 minutes north, it's a must-see destination. Niagara Falls State Park offers a surprising number of ways to enjoy the popular waterfall and the surrounding landscape. From Maid of the Mist and Cave of the Winds to hiking trails and an observation tower, be sure to plan ahead so you can tackle all your favorites. Some of the best Niagara Falls tourist attractions besides the waterfall include relaxing in its numerous parks, ziplining over the water, and enjoying a restaurant in the sky.
The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is another popular stop for both locals and tourists. Its grounds are home to outdoor and indoor gardens, including the awe-inspiring 67-foot-tall Palm Dome. Comprised of 3,000 panes of glass, inside, you'll find a variety of tropical plants and evergreens, and it's undoubtedly the crown jewel of the entire property. Buffalo can get unbelievably cold in the winter, so consider ducking into the humid warmth of the Botanical Gardens' indoor exhibits if you need to regain some feeling in your toes.