One Of America's 'Coolest Small Towns' Is A Secret Upstate NY Treasure Trove Of Vintage Stores
If you're ready to treat yourself to a quick getaway from the city and indulge in some retail therapy, we have the perfect place for you to visit. Sited along the Hudson River near the base of the Catskill Mountains, Saugerties is a picturesque town with laid-back charm, breathtaking surroundings, and fascinating shops. Saugerties was once named one of the "coolest small towns America" by Budget Travel magazine, and for good reason. The town is brimming with history, natural beauty, thriving arts and culture destinations, farm-to-table restaurants, and numerous vintage and antique stores for the ultimate treasure hunt. In addition to being among America's coolest towns, it's also one of the most beautiful, overlooked towns in New York.
At just under 110 miles outside of Manhattan, Saugerties offers an easy and accessible escape from the city bustle. Though Saugerties offers serene, small-town vibes, there's no shortage of activities to keep you entertained, vintage shopping being one of them.
Vintage and antique shopping in Saugerties
Whether you're an avid antiquer or love retro fashion, you won't be disappointed by the incredible array of vintage and antique stores in Saugerties. For old-timey artifacts and collectibles, be sure to visit the Saugerties Antiques Center. At Pop Vintage Antiques, you will find a trove of nostalgic clothing, books, jewelry, records, and items sourced locally by the owner. Just over 14 miles south in the town of Kingston, New York (an underrated riverside city full of award-winning eateries), is a popular antique and architectural salvage store called Zaborski Emporium, which is totally worth a visit for one-of-a-kind home furnishings and decor.
Vintage clothing lovers will be spoiled for choice in downtown Saugerties. Chambers Vintage sells a collection of 20th century garments that are both size-inclusive and timelessly trendy. At Rayann's Creative Instinct at Retroray, you're bound to find both unique vintage clothing and costumes for all kinds of special occasions. Other spots worth visiting include Strange Love and Capsule Collection Boutique. Saugerties also boasts plenty of artisanal shops with handmade items, local art, and gourmet treats. It's safe to say that the town will send you home with countless treasures and keepsakes that you won't find anywhere else
Other incredible things to see and do in Saugerties
Outside of shopping, one of Saugerties' biggest draws is its impressive and diverse range of attractions that will immerse you in the region's fascinating history and outdoor scenery. The Saugerties Lighthouse, a must-visit landmark, is a living museum and B&B that dates back to the 1860s. You'll be transported back in time as you explore the grounds. You can even spend the night to get the full experience. The Esopus Bend Nature Preserve boasts 161 acres of dramatic views, incredible wildlife viewing opportunities, and hiking trails. Spend a day enjoying the lush flora and fauna or paddling down the Esopus Creek.
One of the most famous places to visit in Saugerties is Opus 40, a world-renowned, open-air gallery with earthwork sculptures and set against the backdrop of lush mountains. Also nearby is an extremely unique New York waterfall called Kaaterskill Falls, which plunges 260 feet within the Catskill Mountains
The town center is the primary draw of Saugerties, which has been revitalized to reflect both its historic roots and hip modern identity. One of the main attractions in town is the Diamond Mills Spa Resort, a luxe escape with views of the Esopus Creek and thundering waterfall. It's considered one of the best luxury resorts in New York's Hudson Valley.