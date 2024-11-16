One Of America's 'Coolest Small Towns' Is A Secret Upstate NY Treasure Trove Of Vintage Stores

If you're ready to treat yourself to a quick getaway from the city and indulge in some retail therapy, we have the perfect place for you to visit. Sited along the Hudson River near the base of the Catskill Mountains, Saugerties is a picturesque town with laid-back charm, breathtaking surroundings, and fascinating shops. Saugerties was once named one of the "coolest small towns America" by Budget Travel magazine, and for good reason. The town is brimming with history, natural beauty, thriving arts and culture destinations, farm-to-table restaurants, and numerous vintage and antique stores for the ultimate treasure hunt. In addition to being among America's coolest towns, it's also one of the most beautiful, overlooked towns in New York.

At just under 110 miles outside of Manhattan, Saugerties offers an easy and accessible escape from the city bustle. Though Saugerties offers serene, small-town vibes, there's no shortage of activities to keep you entertained, vintage shopping being one of them.