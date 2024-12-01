The World's Longest Indoor Go-Kart Track Is An Exhilarating, Multi-Level New Jersey Attraction
If you are a speed demon who loves getting racking up wins in a super revved-up kart on a loopy track with plenty of twisty challenges, look no further than Supercharged Entertainment in Edison, New Jersey. A Garden State attraction suited for visitors of all ages, this 31,000-square-foot property houses myriad family-friendly entertainment options, earning it a Traveler's Choice Award on Tripadvisor. But the crowning jewel is its world-record-holding, multi-level karting track, where racers can satisfy all of their speed needs.
The dimensions of the go-karting track at Supercharged are so monumental that this establishment also secured the title for the world's longest indoor go-kart track. When combined, this pair of "Super" tracks circumnavigates over a half-mile, delivering 10 shifts in height, and as much as 26-feet of width in some places. The 18-HP karts can fly up to 45 miles per hour, and with 12 right turns and 13 left, the track provides ample opportunities to hone your racecar driving skills at an exhilarating pace.
Rules of the game at Supercharged Entertainment
Competition at Supercharged Entertainment may be strong, but your chances of winning could increase depending on not only which track you choose, but also your strategy. At 1,781-feet, Track 2 is 167-feet longer than Track 1, boasting three more left turns and four fewer right turns, so your driving skills could determine which track is easier. Choose wisely, because once you and your competitors sign the waiver, strap on the helmets, and buckle your seatbelts, you're off to the races.
Starting times differ depending on when you are given the go-ahead, so it's not a "race" in the traditional sense, and because of the staggered go-times, some visitors realize that it's not necessarily to your advantage to overtake or try to bump other drivers off course. Each kart is tracked and timed, though, so your individual times are what count, not finishing the track before your opponents.
This may not stop others from pulling out all the stops and pretending they are in a "Fast and Furious" film, though. When polled on Instagram, drivers offered contrasting, fiery opinions on the best turning technique; answers were neck and neck between drifting and cutting wide. Sr. Operations Manager Daniel Sierra told MotorWeek that the kart's "boost" button is best for "around the turns just so you get that boost going uphill." There are also reverse and brake options to throw into the mix. Either track grants you 7 minutes to put the pedal to the metal, and costs $29 per race. There's a slight discount for a pair of races at $56 and a 3-race pack at $81. Weekends are for walk-ins only, but you can book online in advance Monday through Friday.
The other large-scale activities at Supercharged Entertainment
Supercharged Entertainment didn't skimp on scale when it came to the other thrills inside this building. The fully decked-out arcade and games section spans two floors and features almost 150 games, including Bionic Bumper Cars that spin on impact, 19 lanes of Luxury Axe Throwing — each with an interactive screen — and the Drop and Twist Tower, a wild ride that shoots through the floors of the building. There are also two aptly-themed virtual reality experiences: "The Big Ride" and "King Kong Skull Island." As one of America's largest indoor ale ages paradises, the arcade and gaming area is a family-friendly dream come true.
And if that isn't enough of a thrilling extravaganza, head over to Burgers and Brews, where you can fill up on their tasty menu items such as burgers and fries, and a milkshake mug to wash it down. Alternatively, the restaurant offers beers on tap and you will be spoiled for choice as there are over 30 different options. Prices are reasonable, never going above $22 for an entree or $12 for a draft beer. Additionally, you can have your meal while enjoying a sports game on their big TV screens.