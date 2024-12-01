The World's Longest Indoor Go-Kart Track Is An Exhilarating, Multi-Level New Jersey Attraction

Competition at Supercharged Entertainment may be strong, but your chances of winning could increase depending on not only which track you choose, but also your strategy. At 1,781-feet, Track 2 is 167-feet longer than Track 1, boasting three more left turns and four fewer right turns, so your driving skills could determine which track is easier. Choose wisely, because once you and your competitors sign the waiver, strap on the helmets, and buckle your seatbelts, you're off to the races.

Starting times differ depending on when you are given the go-ahead, so it's not a "race" in the traditional sense, and because of the staggered go-times, some visitors realize that it's not necessarily to your advantage to overtake or try to bump other drivers off course. Each kart is tracked and timed, though, so your individual times are what count, not finishing the track before your opponents.

This may not stop others from pulling out all the stops and pretending they are in a "Fast and Furious" film, though. When polled on Instagram, drivers offered contrasting, fiery opinions on the best turning technique; answers were neck and neck between drifting and cutting wide. Sr. Operations Manager Daniel Sierra told MotorWeek that the kart's "boost" button is best for "around the turns just so you get that boost going uphill." There are also reverse and brake options to throw into the mix. Either track grants you 7 minutes to put the pedal to the metal, and costs $29 per race. There's a slight discount for a pair of races at $56 and a 3-race pack at $81. Weekends are for walk-ins only, but you can book online in advance Monday through Friday.