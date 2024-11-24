A Multisensory Bubble Experience In New Jersey Is An Attraction The Whole Family Will Love

Giant ball pits, decorated selfie rooms, and modern virtual reality equipment are the perfect ingredients for a recipe to satisfy all age groups. At the Bubble Planet Experience in East Rutherford, New Jersey, your dreams can be a reality. It's in the American Dream Mall near one of America's largest indoor amusement parks, the Nickelodeon Experience. The Bubble Planet Experience will let your inner child out (and let any kids you're with have jumbo-sized fun).

Step through a fantasy world and feel all of your senses come alive in each exhibit. From the Infinity Room to the "Bubble Bath," you'll have an out-of-body adventure that will leave you in wonderment. Some rooms will present endless possibilities, while others are meant to make you feel small around larger-than-life objects. All seven rooms are geared towards some style of bubbles, of course, whether it be bubble bath decorations with rubber ducks or bubble simulations projected on the walls. The eighth room has an interactive shop to buy souvenirs and have a family-fun experience.

The experience can stand shoulder to shoulder with some of the best children's museums in the U.S. when it comes to interactivity and fun. Social media mom-fluencers' publish photos on Instagram of their families having an absolute ball (pun intended), and their children's smiles don't lie. All ages are welcome, and children under 4 years old can get in for free. However, note the pricing: Adult tickets vary from $24 to $32 depending on the day of the week you book for, and VIP experiences are even more expensive.

