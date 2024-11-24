A Multisensory Bubble Experience In New Jersey Is An Attraction The Whole Family Will Love
Giant ball pits, decorated selfie rooms, and modern virtual reality equipment are the perfect ingredients for a recipe to satisfy all age groups. At the Bubble Planet Experience in East Rutherford, New Jersey, your dreams can be a reality. It's in the American Dream Mall near one of America's largest indoor amusement parks, the Nickelodeon Experience. The Bubble Planet Experience will let your inner child out (and let any kids you're with have jumbo-sized fun).
Step through a fantasy world and feel all of your senses come alive in each exhibit. From the Infinity Room to the "Bubble Bath," you'll have an out-of-body adventure that will leave you in wonderment. Some rooms will present endless possibilities, while others are meant to make you feel small around larger-than-life objects. All seven rooms are geared towards some style of bubbles, of course, whether it be bubble bath decorations with rubber ducks or bubble simulations projected on the walls. The eighth room has an interactive shop to buy souvenirs and have a family-fun experience.
The experience can stand shoulder to shoulder with some of the best children's museums in the U.S. when it comes to interactivity and fun. Social media mom-fluencers' publish photos on Instagram of their families having an absolute ball (pun intended), and their children's smiles don't lie. All ages are welcome, and children under 4 years old can get in for free. However, note the pricing: Adult tickets vary from $24 to $32 depending on the day of the week you book for, and VIP experiences are even more expensive.
Excite all five senses at Bubble Planet
@xoxochris28
Awakening my inner child was the best feeling while at the bubble planet experience. This one was at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey #bubbleplanetexperience #americandreammall #thingstodonj #thingstodonyc♬ Autumn Leaves - Timothy Cole
Comparative to the only museum with entirely inflatable art, The Balloon Museum, Bubble Planet allows you to interact with the art displayed and is the ultimate hands-on experience. The exhibit's rooms are intentionally themed to reveal different ways we experience bubbles throughout life, mainly surrounding water, but also through space and time. The journey takes more or less an hour.
The Infinity Room has neon light bulbs (shaped like bubbles) in complete darkness surrounded by mirrors, which gives the room a limitless feel. You'll be immersed under the sea in the LED Room with all of the projected blue lights. After transporting your senses to the ocean, you can enter an actual "bubble ocean," a sea of bouncy balls (similar to exercise balls). Following the aqua themes, the experience has a bubble bath room, which is a massive ballpit you can jump into. Here, you'll find a giant "human" lying in the ball pit to disorient your sense of size. You can then make your way to the famous selfie room, which is a bathtub filled with rubber ducks. Lay in the tub and snap a photo in the "most Instagrammable place in the city," according to Bubble Planet's website. One of the most thrilling aspects of the Planet is the virtual reality room, where you can escape to the titular Bubble Planet with a VR headset. The last room is a dedicated art space with materials for people to draw with.
Modern technology puts the museum a cut above the rest
At many art museums, people stroll along the hallways looking at portraits or statues and reading about the history or inspiration behind each work. At Bubble Planet Experience, you become a part of the art. Similar to the Van Gogh global impressionist art experience, Bubble Planet Experience has a virtual reality component, and it's unique in that you can participate on bubble chairs hanging from the ceiling. Since Oculus was created back in 2010, virtual reality goggles have picked up a lot of steam amongst even those who aren't fascinated with technology. Bubble Planet uses this technology to give you a larger experience than any museum can provide without virtual reality. YouTuber Dave Chung's review of the Experience shows kids partaking in the virtual reality goggles, who felt like they were underwater having an almost out-of-body experience.
Chung went to the exhibit in Denver, Colorado, and like Van Gogh's world tour and The Balloon Museum previously mentioned, Bubble Planet is making its way around the globe. It has debuted in Europe, North America, and Asia. At New Jersey's location, depending on the day, this experience is open around 10:00 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. or 9:30 p.m. So if this experience sounds like a blast for you or maybe for your kids, make sure to get in while you can, or chase the tour in the next city.