One Of The World's Highest Hotel Rooms Boasts Unmatched Views Of The World's Tallest Mountain

Great hotel stays can make a bad trip good and turn a good trip into a lifelong memory. But when it comes to visiting Mount Everest, providing travelers with accommodations that are nearly as remarkable as the world's most breathtaking mountain range is an unironically tall order.

Despite the odds, Hotel Everest View, a Guinness World Record-holding lodge nestled on a narrow ridge overlooking the Great Himalayas in Nepal's Sagarmatha National Park, has risen to the challenge. The daily reality for hotel guests is a uniquely privileged one that includes waking up every day at 13,000 feet with the grandest mountain range in the world filling your bedroom window view — which makes the hotel a great place to read up on the most interesting facts you don't know about Mount Everest.

Designed by Japanese architect Yoshinobu Kumagaya, the hotel was slowly and arduously built in the late 1960s. Materials were carried in via a two-week trek from the town of Lamusanga, some 50 miles from Kathmandu. The hotel's Japanese soul is also reflected in its glass construction materials and eating utensils, all of which were imported from Japan (where climbing the equally iconic Mount Fuji is prohibited for most of the year). Opening its doors in 1971, the hotel holds the Guinness World Record for being the highest-altitude hotel on the planet. The building represents the perfect intersection of human engineering and the surrounding landscape's grandeur, featuring just 12 rooms that offer panoramic views of Mount Everest and its surrounding peaks. But staying at the hotel isn't for the lazy, as simply getting there is an adventure in and of itself.