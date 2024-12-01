Are Rick Steves' Tours Difficult? Here's What You Need To Know
Rick Steves offers dozens of tours across Europe every year. Most tours are seven to 14 days long and cover nearly everywhere on the continent, from Ireland, Scotland, and England to France, Spain, Italy, and beyond. There are trips to European destinations located further east, too, like Bulgaria, Greece, and Turkey. With expert guides, local experiences, comprehensive itineraries, and quaint accommodations, prices for Rick Steves' tours range from around $3,000 to over $6,000, plus airfare.
Your Rick Steves guide will lead the way by bus, boat, train, taxi, and, of course, on foot along streets and alleys and across squares, piazzas, and gardens. You won't need to be super fit for these trips, but you can expect thousands of steps daily and a certain amount of luggage hauling, too. If that is concerning, you can begin with one of the operator's shorter tours, such as the eight-day trip to Munich, Salzburg, and Vienna, which involves mainly light to moderate walking offset by indulgent lunches and dinners. Rick Steves knows how to have an authentic restaurant experience while traveling, so your guide will ensure you eat like a local.
If you want to take your adventure to the ultimate level, consider building up to the 21-day "Best of Europe" trip — the company's longest. It begins in the Netherlands and continues through the Rhine Valley to Salzburg, Venice, Florence, and Rome before turning north to the dazzling towns of Cinque Terre, the fairytale villages of the Swiss Alps, and the romance of the French capital, Paris.
Walking, standing, and carrying in Europe's most beautiful places
Rick Steves' website is clear about what to expect from your trip. The itineraries are busy and involve up to three hours of walking and standing daily, no matter if it's rain or shine. While guides will exercise common sense and adjust plans during particularly inclement weather, guests are encouraged to come prepared with proper attire, footwear, and an enthusiastic attitude to fully enjoy the experience.
Carrying luggage will likely be the hardest chore of the tour, especially up narrow, winding staircases common in Europe's historic city centers, quaint villages, and hotels (not every stay will have an elevator!). Not to worry, though. Rick Steves' tours curate charming, friendly establishments for their clientele where staff are happy to help. Still, it's best to be realistic in your planning and packing. Steves says that packing light is essential, and he limits himself to a single 9-inch by 21-inch by 14-inch carry-on bag weighing no more than 20 pounds.
If you're unsure what is right for you, conduct a few tests. Pack a carry-on-sized bag, see how it feels on your back, and take off on an excursion. A walk around the block is better than nothing, but consider a full day out to get a better idea of how your bag will feel on Europe's meandering cobbled streets. Steves is right about carry-on travel — it is the best. You can safeguard your belongings, skip the carousel, and navigate your destination(s) with greater freedom.