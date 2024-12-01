Are Rick Steves' Tours Difficult? Here's What You Need To Know

Rick Steves offers dozens of tours across Europe every year. Most tours are seven to 14 days long and cover nearly everywhere on the continent, from Ireland, Scotland, and England to France, Spain, Italy, and beyond. There are trips to European destinations located further east, too, like Bulgaria, Greece, and Turkey. With expert guides, local experiences, comprehensive itineraries, and quaint accommodations, prices for Rick Steves' tours range from around $3,000 to over $6,000, plus airfare.

Your Rick Steves guide will lead the way by bus, boat, train, taxi, and, of course, on foot along streets and alleys and across squares, piazzas, and gardens. You won't need to be super fit for these trips, but you can expect thousands of steps daily and a certain amount of luggage hauling, too. If that is concerning, you can begin with one of the operator's shorter tours, such as the eight-day trip to Munich, Salzburg, and Vienna, which involves mainly light to moderate walking offset by indulgent lunches and dinners. Rick Steves knows how to have an authentic restaurant experience while traveling, so your guide will ensure you eat like a local.

If you want to take your adventure to the ultimate level, consider building up to the 21-day "Best of Europe" trip — the company's longest. It begins in the Netherlands and continues through the Rhine Valley to Salzburg, Venice, Florence, and Rome before turning north to the dazzling towns of Cinque Terre, the fairytale villages of the Swiss Alps, and the romance of the French capital, Paris.