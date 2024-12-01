You'll Find The Freshest Produce Every Season At Canada's Largest Year-Round Farmers' Market

The Canadian province of Ontario is renowned for its natural beauty and vibrant urban landscape. The area is home to the Great Lakes and Niagara Falls, along with the bustling metropolis of Toronto, a vibrant city with secret hidden wilderness. In addition to massive lakes and the most populous city in Canada, Ontario touts the country's largest farmers' market. The St. Jacobs Market District is located just 70 miles west of Toronto in the Waterloo region, a treasure trove for fresh produce and artisan goods, antiques, and retail – and it's open year-round.

The market district's crowning glory is the St. Jacobs Farmers' Market, home to hundreds of vendors and attracting over one million visitors annually to shop for local products. Opening its doors in 1952 with just a handful of farmers and vendors, the market has exploded since then, expanding across three buildings along with the addition of an antique market and outlet mall. Given that the Waterloo area has a robust Mennonite population, you're likely to see some vendors rolling up with a horse and buggy laden with deliciously fresh fruit and vegetables. Discover the sights, smells, and flavors of St. Jacobs Market District, Canada's largest farmers' market.