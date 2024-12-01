You'll Find The Freshest Produce Every Season At Canada's Largest Year-Round Farmers' Market
The Canadian province of Ontario is renowned for its natural beauty and vibrant urban landscape. The area is home to the Great Lakes and Niagara Falls, along with the bustling metropolis of Toronto, a vibrant city with secret hidden wilderness. In addition to massive lakes and the most populous city in Canada, Ontario touts the country's largest farmers' market. The St. Jacobs Market District is located just 70 miles west of Toronto in the Waterloo region, a treasure trove for fresh produce and artisan goods, antiques, and retail – and it's open year-round.
The market district's crowning glory is the St. Jacobs Farmers' Market, home to hundreds of vendors and attracting over one million visitors annually to shop for local products. Opening its doors in 1952 with just a handful of farmers and vendors, the market has exploded since then, expanding across three buildings along with the addition of an antique market and outlet mall. Given that the Waterloo area has a robust Mennonite population, you're likely to see some vendors rolling up with a horse and buggy laden with deliciously fresh fruit and vegetables. Discover the sights, smells, and flavors of St. Jacobs Market District, Canada's largest farmers' market.
Shop local products at the St. Jacobs Farmers' Market
Despite its humble beginnings, the St. Jacobs Farmers' Market is anything but, with close to 300 vendors who offer everything from artisan breads and cheeses to handmade jewelry and ceramics. The farmers' market is open on Thursdays and Saturdays throughout the year, with extra hours on Tuesdays during the summer. Sip on the trendiest fermented beverage at Cathy's Kombucha, sample Canadian liquid gold at Edgar Gingrich Marple Syrup, or nibble on morsels of sharp cheddar and creamy goat cheese at Mickey McGuires Cheese. And whatever you do, don't forget to pick up some produce — after all, it's critical to make sure you eat enough fruits and vegetables while traveling.
One of the best ways to experience the market is through a guided tour. Stroll Walking Tour offers one of the best, combining information about Mennonite culture with market history and food tastings. The tour is offered on Thursday mornings between November and April in partnership with the adjacent interpretive center, the Mennonite Story. During the 2-hour tour, visitors meet with local farmers and sample cheeses, meats, maple syrup, and pastries, all while learning about the market's rich history and Mennonite tradition.
Antiques, outlet malls, and tips for visiting
While the St. Jacobs Farmers' Market is open year-round, it blooms in summer with the influx of seasonal produce. Sample juicy tomatoes, crisp asparagus, or tart cherries, all while enjoying the summer weather. Experts recommend visiting on Tuesdays during this time, as the stalls are less crowded. Conversely, Saturday is the most exciting day to head to the market, as it's typically packed with visitors and a robust showing of vendors.
During your visit to the impressive St. Jacobs Farmers' Market, don't miss out on the other buildings in the district. Market Road Antiques and St. Jacobs Outlet Mall are both open seven days a week all year. Pore over the offerings from over 100 different antique vendors selling everything from vintage treasures to kitschy collectibles at Market Road Antiques. Whether you're into heirloom jewelry or "Lord of the Rings" paraphernalia, there's bound to be something that catches your eye. Just across the road from the farmers' market is the St. Jacobs Outlet Mall. Here, you can shop the latest trends in fashion and home decor while paying well below the retail price. And, for something to do following your visit to the St. Jacobs Market District, check out the best things to do in Niagara Falls.