Colorado's Largest Christmas Store Is One Of America's 'Best-Kept Secrets' For Unique Gifts

Travelers may have strong opinions on the best places to visit in Colorado, but if you have someone in your life who absolutely loves Christmas and spares no expense when it comes to decking the halls (it's okay if that someone is you), you'll want to make sure you put St. Nick's Christmas and Collectibles on that list. You'll be able to find everything you've ever dreamed of and more when it comes to Christmas decor and gift giving at this year-round winter wonderland, known as Colorado's largest Christmas store.

You might think that the best Christmas shopping in the Denver area is at one of its many malls, but if you're looking for something unique, you shouldn't skip past this family-owned store. Browsing the rooms at St. Nick's is a great way to shop local and find festive goods you won't see elsewhere. St. Nick's is in Littleton, Colorado, about 10 miles from Downtown Denver (you can't miss it during the holiday season; it has a giant Santa on the roof). The business first opened in 1976 and has since grown to amass a whopping 10,000 square feet spread over 22 rooms. Whether you're looking for one-of-a-kind island-themed holiday decorations or collectible favorites like Fontanini and Snowbabies, St. Nick's has you covered. And even if you've already been once, each year, the store gets redesigned with new items on display.