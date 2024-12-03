A Family-Friendly Park In Chicago Boasts Whimsical Wizard Of Oz Sculptures, Charm, And Gardens
Chicago is known for many things: deep-dish pizza, renowned museums, a vibrant music scene, and one of the best Chinatowns in America. While there's no shortage of things to do (and plenty of Chicago tourist traps to avoid) the Windy City has an emerald-colored hidden gem that will make you feel like you're not in Illinois anymore.
Tucked into the Lincoln Park neighborhood on Chicago's North Side, Oz Park is a "Wizard of Oz"-themed oasis that pays homage to the classic 1939 film and children's books in the neighborhood that author L. Frank Baum once called home. Follow the (metaphorical) yellow brick road on a stroll across 14 acres of a whimsical wonderland dotted with statues of your favorite Oz characters, a playground named after Dorothy, and a colorful community garden that will transport you over the rainbow. If you're looking for a magical land in the heart of the city, there's no place like Oz Park.
Follow the yellow brick road to Oz Park
No need to ask a scarecrow for directions. To reach the merry old land of Oz, you can hop on the CTA Red Line (not yellow, unfortunately), get off at the Armitage stop, and walk 0.5 miles to the park. There are two entrances to the Windy City's Emerald City, and you won't have to brave a field of tranquilizing poppies to get there. Just look for the Tin Man statue at the intersection of N. Lincoln Ave, N. Larrabee St., and W. Webster, or the statue of Dorothy and Toto on the corner of W. Webster and N. Orchard.
Pass through the gates, and you'll meet the rest of Dorothy's friends as the Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion statues guide you through the park. Tiptoe through the aptly named Emerald City Gardens, a lush wonderland filled with rainbow-colored flowers that include English roses, lavender, lilies, and butterfly bush. Picnic in the shade of storybook-like trees (don't worry, no angry orchards are around to throw apples at you), stroll down picturesque walking trails, or head to the on-site tennis and basketball courts for an afternoon game. If you have munchkins in tow, you can visit Dorothy's Playground, equipped with swings, slides, and a wooden castle. Wherever you wander, Oz Park will make you feel like you're somewhere over the rainbow.
Beyond the land of Oz
For a typical visit to Oz, you can visit the park any day between 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. There are also a myriad of special events throughout the year, including the Chicago Park District's Movies in the Parks series during the summer. Featuring everything from Golden Age Hollywood classics to modern family favorites, past screenings at Oz Park have included "Parenthood" and, of course, "The Wizard of Oz."
You can also take Do312's Wizard of Oz and Dark Hollywood Walking Tour, a 90-minute guided tour starting at the park that explores the neighborhood and its connections to the legendary children's story, as well as Chicago's seedy gangster history, and the dark side of the silver screen in Hollywood's Golden Era. Whether you're a good witch or a bad witch (or if you're not a witch at all), you can book your ticket online. When you're ready to go home, you can try clicking your heels together three times, but with so much magic to explore, it may be hard to leave the wonderful land of Oz Park. Complete your visit to the Windy City with another walking tour of this iconic artsy neighborhood in Chicago with endless food and trendy shops.