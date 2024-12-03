A Family-Friendly Park In Chicago Boasts Whimsical Wizard Of Oz Sculptures, Charm, And Gardens

No need to ask a scarecrow for directions. To reach the merry old land of Oz, you can hop on the CTA Red Line (not yellow, unfortunately), get off at the Armitage stop, and walk 0.5 miles to the park. There are two entrances to the Windy City's Emerald City, and you won't have to brave a field of tranquilizing poppies to get there. Just look for the Tin Man statue at the intersection of N. Lincoln Ave, N. Larrabee St., and W. Webster, or the statue of Dorothy and Toto on the corner of W. Webster and N. Orchard.

Pass through the gates, and you'll meet the rest of Dorothy's friends as the Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion statues guide you through the park. Tiptoe through the aptly named Emerald City Gardens, a lush wonderland filled with rainbow-colored flowers that include English roses, lavender, lilies, and butterfly bush. Picnic in the shade of storybook-like trees (don't worry, no angry orchards are around to throw apples at you), stroll down picturesque walking trails, or head to the on-site tennis and basketball courts for an afternoon game. If you have munchkins in tow, you can visit Dorothy's Playground, equipped with swings, slides, and a wooden castle. Wherever you wander, Oz Park will make you feel like you're somewhere over the rainbow.