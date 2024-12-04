One Of America's Best Spas Is A Chic Mountain Resort Tucked Away In Utah's Vibrant Red Rock Bluffs

Set among a stunning red rock backdrop, with close proximity to Snow Canyon State Park, Red Mountain Resort is so much more than just a destination for pampering — it's a gateway to tranquility, transformation, and adventure. Start exploring with a bike or hike down one of the breathtaking trails nearby (but be sure to follow these safety tips if you're hiking solo). If you're looking for something a little more structured, the resort also offers guided hikes in some of Zion's more famous trails (like the scenic Angels Landing path) and classes like aerial yoga, rock climbing, and pilates. For those seeking a spiritual journey, workshops like chakra balancing and shamanic drumming are also available. And if you're looking for ultimate relaxation, Sagestone Spa & Salon is where it's at. Guests can enjoy facials, massages, and other rejuvenating experiences.

When it comes to wellness, Red Mountain Resort views things holistically, focusing on both the body and the mind. Aside from outdoor adventures and workout classes, the hotel also offers customized fitness plans with on-site personal trainers and private sessions with intuitive practitioners. Book a fitness session or an astrology reading — or try the Private Guided Labyrinth Experience if you want to really lean into inner healing.

From the resort's canyon views to its amenities like fitness classes and wellness workshops, it's easy to see why Red Mountain Resort is one of the top spas in the country. There's an abundance of offerings for every type of traveler. Whether you're looking for a tranquil spot to lay your head on your Utah road trip or in search of a getaway where nature, luxury, and wellness converge, Red Mountain Resort might just be your perfect escape.