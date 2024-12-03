The Scenic Road In Italy Rick Steves Recommends Taking To The Dolomites
From the most authentic food to the museums to the best time to vacation in Italy, you can count on Rick Steves to give some excellent advice. The travel expert has been all over Italy and knows a thing or two about where to go and what to do in the country. For travelers taking a trip to northern Italy (and who love the great outdoors), Steves mentions on his website that driving the Great Dolomite Road is one of the best routes if you're looking for impressive scenery and lots of interesting places to stop along the way.
The Great Dolomite Road, if you can't already tell by the name, guides you through the Dolomites mountain range in Italy. There are a couple of ways you can take it, but the most popular route is between Bolzano and Cortina d'Ampezzo via the Pordoi Pass, which is considered fairly easy and only takes a total driving time of two hours and 40 minutes. It's important to keep up to date on the road conditions and weather when taking this route. Some travelers note that traffic can be an issue in July and August because it's a popular time for tourists, while the roads can shut down come winter. The best time, according to many visitors, is in the early fall (around October) when the fall foliage is particularly breathtaking. However, if you're worried about running into snow as the temperatures drop, consider visiting in June or September instead.
Taking the Great Dolomite Road between Bolzano and Cortina
The road from Bolzano to Cortina d'Ampezzo, the so-called "Queen of the Dolomites," stops in several scenic and tourist-friendly spots in the Val di Fassa. Getting to the Great Dolomite Road also involves flying into a major city and driving to the mountains. Arrive by plane in either Milan or Venice, and then drive to Bolzano, which takes three and a half hours from Milan or two hours and 40 minutes from Venice. Another option (and one that Rick Steves recommends) is to fly into Venice and then drive about two hours and 15 minutes to Cortina d'Ampezzo. This way, you can stop about halfway in Belluno, a scenic mountain town with gorgeous views, lovely places to shop and eat, and stunning architecture. There are also trains to Bolzano and Cortina from major cities since they are popular tourist spots. If you plan to visit multiple European countries, starting in Innsbruck, Austria, or one of the smaller cities is also an option.
There's no right or wrong way to take this road trip, so it's best to choose the option that makes sense for you. Travelers who've made the trip, however, have mentioned that the road is very winding and must be taken slowly — so it's not the best route to take if you're not a very experienced driver. In addition, the road between Bolzano and the town of Canazei in the Val di Fassa may not have a lot of accessible fuel stations, so it's best to start every leg of the trip with a full tank of gas. There, of course, will be lots of towns to stop in and enjoy meals, walk around, or even stay the night if you plan accordingly, but do have food and drink in the car with you just in case.
Things you can do while traveling the Great Dolomite Road
Besides the spectacular views of the Dolomites from the road, this trip will also take you to some truly beautiful towns that are worth stopping at while you're on your journey. Cortina d'Ampezzo and Bolzano are both excellent places to spend a day or two exploring before getting into your car. Similarly, Canazei and nearby Arabba are ski resort towns and great places to stay for a couple of days if you love to hit the slopes, as long as you're traveling in the right season. These towns are located about halfway between Bolzano and Cortina.
When you're closer to Cortina, you'll come upon a high mountain pass called the Passo Falzarego, where you can find some more spectacular views. Past visitors have also recommended going to see the Andraz Castle, one of the oldest castles in the area, making it the perfect destination for history buffs. The castle is believed to have been built almost 1,000 years ago and has been an important symbol in the area ever since. Note, however, that it's only open from June through October.
Also along the road is Lago di Carezza, known as Italy's "Lake of Rainbows" for its clear blue turquoise waters. The area is described as beautiful and even otherworldly, making it worth a stop for a hike in the area. The lake is close to Bolzano, so it's best to plan your visit at either the beginning or end of your trip (depending on where you're coming from). If you're planning a getaway soon, check out our guide on the best hacks tourists need to know for their vacation in Italy.