The Scenic Road In Italy Rick Steves Recommends Taking To The Dolomites

From the most authentic food to the museums to the best time to vacation in Italy, you can count on Rick Steves to give some excellent advice. The travel expert has been all over Italy and knows a thing or two about where to go and what to do in the country. For travelers taking a trip to northern Italy (and who love the great outdoors), Steves mentions on his website that driving the Great Dolomite Road is one of the best routes if you're looking for impressive scenery and lots of interesting places to stop along the way.

The Great Dolomite Road, if you can't already tell by the name, guides you through the Dolomites mountain range in Italy. There are a couple of ways you can take it, but the most popular route is between Bolzano and Cortina d'Ampezzo via the Pordoi Pass, which is considered fairly easy and only takes a total driving time of two hours and 40 minutes. It's important to keep up to date on the road conditions and weather when taking this route. Some travelers note that traffic can be an issue in July and August because it's a popular time for tourists, while the roads can shut down come winter. The best time, according to many visitors, is in the early fall (around October) when the fall foliage is particularly breathtaking. However, if you're worried about running into snow as the temperatures drop, consider visiting in June or September instead.