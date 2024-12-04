New York's Central Park Has A Little Spot Where Music Lovers Come To Pay Tribute

In New York City, December 8 is a day of infamy. On that day in 1980, John Lennon was shot and killed outside the Dakota apartment building at Central Park West and West 72nd Street. The city has never gotten over it, either, as witnessed daily across the street in a 2.5-acre garden called Strawberry Fields in Central Park, the best tourist attraction In America. At the heart is a circular black-and-white mosaic inscribed with the words "Imagine" — the title of his 1971 song calling for world peace. Here, mourners, musicians, and fans pay their respects, often in group sing-a-longs, particularly on Lennon's birthday on October 9 and the anniversary of his death. It's a powerful testament to the lives he continues to touch, even 44 years since that fateful day.

Strawberry Fields was born by Lennon's widow and conceptual artist, Yoko Ono. Working with the Central Park Conservancy, she conceived of a memorial that merged with the park rather than stuck onto it like an appendage, as a statue might. Strawberry Fields would also embody the park's purpose of providing peace and tranquility. To make it a global effort, Ono asked countries around the world to contribute shrubs, trees, flowers, and rocks to Strawberry Fields. In the end, 161 plants representing nearly every nation of the world at the time, along with the 34-foot mosaic — a gift from the city of Naples, Italy — came to make this legendary memorial.