Detroit, Michigan's 'Little Venice' Is An Under-The-Radar Canal Neighborhood Of Waterfront Parks
Detroit is called the Motor City, but the city's Canal District has its own nickname: "Little Venice". European cities may not come to mind when you think of Michigan, but in a state with its own "Little Bavaria" that's full of German charm (aka Frankenmuth, about 90 minutes from Detroit), "Little Venice" fits right in.
The Detroit River features a popular riverfront, adding to Detroit's charm and vitality. However, a lesser-known area in town for water strolling and enjoyment is the Detroit Canals. As one person noted on Tripadvisor, "What a wonderful surprise to find out that there is kayaking in Detroit!" The area is a charming place by the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood that also has a series of lovely waterfront parks accessible by land or water.
When trying to find Little Venice, head between the Detroit River and East Jefferson Avenue. To see it at its best however, as many locals suggest, kayak around. That way, you can enjoy the canal views, birds, architecture, and local lifestyle that make it so beloved by those who live here and visit.
Exploring the canals and waterfront parks in 'Detroit's Little Venice
There are a lot of prime spots for kayaking in the Midwest including at an underrated national park, but you may not have had kayak renting on your Bingo card for your time in Detroit, but there are several kayak rentals to help you explore Detroit's "Little Venice." The area offers more than kayaking though — how about tubing or paddle boarding fun? Water activities are central to the experience.
Detroit River Sports offers a "Historic Canal Tour" by kayak that is very popular. This three-mile tour and involves combines sightseeing with local history, passing landmarks like Greyhaven Island. The tour takes a couple of hours, but don't worry if you're inexperienced — no prior kayaking experience is required. Detroit River Sports offers morning and sunset canal tours, as does Detroit Outpost. If you prefer to explore on your own, Simple Adventures has rentals (single and tandem) by the hour. You can also rent boats in the marina to explore the waterways.
When exploring the canals by kayak, foot, or even car, you will find many parks to stop at and enjoy, many of which are along the waterfront. Alfred Brush Ford Park, Riverfront-Lakewood East Park, and Mariner Park are along the canals and offer fishing, picnic spots, and places to play soccer and relax. Meheras-Gentry Park, also nearby, offers space to walk, play sports, and even has a fishing pond.
Detroit's under-the-radar canal neighborhood offers visitors waterways and good bites
Exploring the "Little Venice" of Detroit can bring on an appetite, and there some options to eat while enjoy the charming views. Coriander Kitchen & Farm comes up on lists of great places to dine. It prides itself on its "farm and table" approach as it grows much of its own food at its own farm. It also offers lovely outdoor dining. Located on the canal, at this vegetable-forward restaurant you can enjoy the scenery as well as local wildlife. You don't need to head to a remote Michigan island destination for nature when you have this place. Sinbad's at the marina has been around since 1949 and serves a variety of seafood.
"Little Venice" has something in common with its Italian namesake: a focus on conservation efforts. Some parts are in better shape than others, and questions have arisen about whether some closures are needed to address flooding. This neighborhood is enjoyed by locals and visitors who want it to continue to thrive as their "secret little paradise," as noted in the Detroit Free Press. See for yourself if it's your secret paradise, too.