Detroit, Michigan's 'Little Venice' Is An Under-The-Radar Canal Neighborhood Of Waterfront Parks

Detroit is called the Motor City, but the city's Canal District has its own nickname: "Little Venice". European cities may not come to mind when you think of Michigan, but in a state with its own "Little Bavaria" that's full of German charm (aka Frankenmuth, about 90 minutes from Detroit), "Little Venice" fits right in.

The Detroit River features a popular riverfront, adding to Detroit's charm and vitality. However, a lesser-known area in town for water strolling and enjoyment is the Detroit Canals. As one person noted on Tripadvisor, "What a wonderful surprise to find out that there is kayaking in Detroit!" The area is a charming place by the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood that also has a series of lovely waterfront parks accessible by land or water.

When trying to find Little Venice, head between the Detroit River and East Jefferson Avenue. To see it at its best however, as many locals suggest, kayak around. That way, you can enjoy the canal views, birds, architecture, and local lifestyle that make it so beloved by those who live here and visit.