The Midwest's 'Little Bavaria' Is A Scenic, Walkable Town Bursting With European Charm
If you want to take a stroll through a quaint German town, you might assume that you'd have to book a flight to Europe. While Germany has plenty of historic towns and villages that are definitely worth visiting (like Germany's oldest city full of UNESCO sites), you don't need a passport to get a similar experience.
Much like Leavenworth, Washington – another German mountain town on the West Coast – the town of Frankenmuth in Michigan is home to a Bavarian-style alpine village. So, if you're looking to get a taste of authentic German culture and food, you need to look no further than this early mission colony in the Midwest. Tucked on the inside of the "glove" of Michigan (directly south of Saginaw Bay), Frankenmuth is like a portal to a whole new world.
What separates Frankenmuth from other Alpine villages in the U.S. is that its roots actually go back to Bavaria. In fact, "Franken" refers to the Franconia province in the Kingdom of Bavaria, and the German word "muth" translates to courage. Therefore, the town's name means "the courage of the Franconians." And that indomitable spirit continues to this day.
How Frankenmuth became Michigan's Little Bavaria
The story of Frankenmuth's founding and success dates back to the 1840s. A German missionary named Frederick Wyneken wrote to the Lutheran church in Bavaria, highlighting the struggles of being a settler in the American Midwest without German churches and teachers available.
The message reached a prominent pastor at the time, Wilhelm Loewe, who organized a group of 15 colonists to move to Michigan to start a Bavarian-Lutheran settlement in 1845. The colonists took four months to go from Germany to Michigan, but their efforts prevailed, and the town of Frankenmuth was established. In 1846, another 90 colonists settled in Frankenmuth, and Loewe organized other groups to settle in the region to create a haven for Bavarian immigrants in the U.S.
Over the decades, the town has grown and thrived while maintaining strong Bavarian roots. Many residents are descendants of the original settlers, and there's a vibrant sense of community and heritage present throughout Frankenmuth. Plus, because the founders were from Bavaria, much of what you can find in the city — its food, decor, and building styles — is authentic.
What to do during a visit to Frankenmuth
First and foremost, you must determine when to visit Frankenmuth, as the town has festivals and celebrations all year long. Oktoberfest is probably one of the most popular festivals hosted by the city, and it runs from the end of September to mid-October. After that, you can partake in Halloween-themed festivities until it's time to break out the German Christmas decor. The holiday season is really when the city comes alive and feels most magical. You can experience the Christmas vibe all year, but there's something extra special when it's snowing and the lights are twinkling.
Even the spring and summer are a lot of fun in Frankenmuth, as the city hosts a Bavarian festival in June and an 80s-themed bash in April. Best of all, Little Bavaria is home to two of Michigan's largest indoor waterparks: Zehnder's Splash Village and the waterpark at the Bavarian Inn and Lodge.
One of the other main reasons to visit Frankenmuth is the food. Apparently, it is where you can get one of the best chicken dinners in the world. Alternatively, you can indulge your taste buds at local spots like Prost Wine Bar, the Frankenmuth Brewery, or Honey B's Eatery. If you travel up Main Street, you can also find other restaurants and places to wet your whistle. Overall, if you're looking for an authentic German city with lower costs, try Frankenmuth.