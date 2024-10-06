The Midwest's 'Little Bavaria' Is A Scenic, Walkable Town Bursting With European Charm

If you want to take a stroll through a quaint German town, you might assume that you'd have to book a flight to Europe. While Germany has plenty of historic towns and villages that are definitely worth visiting (like Germany's oldest city full of UNESCO sites), you don't need a passport to get a similar experience.

Much like Leavenworth, Washington – another German mountain town on the West Coast – the town of Frankenmuth in Michigan is home to a Bavarian-style alpine village. So, if you're looking to get a taste of authentic German culture and food, you need to look no further than this early mission colony in the Midwest. Tucked on the inside of the "glove" of Michigan (directly south of Saginaw Bay), Frankenmuth is like a portal to a whole new world.

What separates Frankenmuth from other Alpine villages in the U.S. is that its roots actually go back to Bavaria. In fact, "Franken" refers to the Franconia province in the Kingdom of Bavaria, and the German word "muth" translates to courage. Therefore, the town's name means "the courage of the Franconians." And that indomitable spirit continues to this day.

