An Art Deco Monument Off The Coast Of California Offers Magnificent Views And Entertainment

Finding paradise in Southern California is effortless. There are dazzling beaches and lush landscapes everywhere. But if you venture a little further, 22 miles off the coast to be exact, you'll discover Santa Catalina Island, a breathtakingly beautiful destination known as America's Amalfi coast. That said, if you've ever seen a postcard or photo of Catalina Island — as it's commonly known — more often than not, it features a distinct round structure. That is none other than the Catalina Casino, located in Avalon, an underrated beach town offering an escape from crowds. To be clear, there are no slot machines or blackjack tables. This Art Deco monument, which dates back to 1929, is a lavish entertainment venue.

As it is situated on Avalon Bay, Catalina Casino provides visitors with panoramic coastal vistas. A notable spot where one can take in the magnificent scenery is the building's veranda. Aptly referred to as the Ocean Promenade, it can be found at the Casino Ballroom. This 20,000-square-foot ballroom is the epitome of opulence. You can immerse yourself in this aura by attending the Avalon Ball, hosted by the Art Deco Society of Los Angeles or the New Year's Eve Gala Celebration. Both events are held every year.

Catalina Casino is also home to the Avalon Theatre. If you're in town on a Friday or a Saturday, you can watch a film in a spectacular historic setting. Moviegoers are also presented with a pre-show featuring cartoons and other classic shorts. It would be an understatement to call the Catalina Casino a treasure. However, you don't necessarily need to party or catch a movie to explore this landmark.