An Art Deco Monument Off The Coast Of California Offers Magnificent Views And Entertainment
Finding paradise in Southern California is effortless. There are dazzling beaches and lush landscapes everywhere. But if you venture a little further, 22 miles off the coast to be exact, you'll discover Santa Catalina Island, a breathtakingly beautiful destination known as America's Amalfi coast. That said, if you've ever seen a postcard or photo of Catalina Island — as it's commonly known — more often than not, it features a distinct round structure. That is none other than the Catalina Casino, located in Avalon, an underrated beach town offering an escape from crowds. To be clear, there are no slot machines or blackjack tables. This Art Deco monument, which dates back to 1929, is a lavish entertainment venue.
As it is situated on Avalon Bay, Catalina Casino provides visitors with panoramic coastal vistas. A notable spot where one can take in the magnificent scenery is the building's veranda. Aptly referred to as the Ocean Promenade, it can be found at the Casino Ballroom. This 20,000-square-foot ballroom is the epitome of opulence. You can immerse yourself in this aura by attending the Avalon Ball, hosted by the Art Deco Society of Los Angeles or the New Year's Eve Gala Celebration. Both events are held every year.
Catalina Casino is also home to the Avalon Theatre. If you're in town on a Friday or a Saturday, you can watch a film in a spectacular historic setting. Moviegoers are also presented with a pre-show featuring cartoons and other classic shorts. It would be an understatement to call the Catalina Casino a treasure. However, you don't necessarily need to party or catch a movie to explore this landmark.
Tour the Catalina Casino on Catalina Island, California
The next time you're vacationing on Catalina Island, don't miss the opportunity to visit the Catalina Casino. With that in mind, there are two tours that allow you to experience this fantastic site. The General Admission Tour is self-guided and welcomes visitors to view the Casino Ballroom and the Avalon Theatre. Keep in mind that the Catalina Casino has two floors and the Casino Ballroom is above, enhancing the views on the Ocean Promenade.
Here's an interesting fact: the Catalina Casino was constructed thanks to William Wrigley, Jr., who made a fortune by creating Wrigley's Spearmint gum. Wrigley, Jr., who also owned Catalina Island, spared no expense and visitors will see this is evident by the awe-inspiring Art Deco interior and detailing found throughout the structure. This includes various ocean-themed murals by artist John Gabriel Beckman.
On that note, if you're looking for a more in depth look into the Catalina Casino, opt for the guided VIP Backstage Tour. Tripadvisor users say that this is the best way to become acquainted with the structure's history. "It was a perfect and incredible climax to our 48 hour stay on the island," one reviewer wrote. Ideal for cinema enthusiasts, those on the VIP Backstage Tour will be led to the Avalon Theatre's projection room, dressing rooms, and much more. Tickets for either tour can be purchased online.
More things to do on Catalina Island, California
Needless to say, the Catalina Casino is the place to add to your itinerary if you're a history or architecture buff. However, there are other significant attractions on Catalina Island worth your time. This includes the Wrigley Memorial and Botanic Garden. Established in 1935 and featuring ocean views, Catalina Island's beauty is on full display at this scenic site. Visitors will also find a stunning tiled structure for William Wrigley, Jr. who died in 1932 and was temporarily buried there.
If you want to learn more about Catalina Island, head to the Catalina Museum for Art & History. Formerly located at Catalina Casino, it features an exhibit that delves into the island's past and more. Notably, Catalina Island is one of the best snorkeling destinations in the U.S. You can partake in this activity in the waters surrounding Catalina Casino at the Casino Point Dive Park. Snorkeling tours are offered by Diving Catalina and can be booked online.
Has all of this convinced you to visit Catalina Island? All you need to do is take the Catalina Express and you'll be there in no time. The ferry, which disembarks in Avalon, has three departure locations in Southern California: Long Beach, San Pedro, and Dana Point. As the journey to and from these cities is only an hour long, you could always plan a day trip. If you want to extend your stay, there are several accommodations options available. This includes the Zane Grey Pueblo Hotel, Hotel Atwater, Catalina Island Inn, and more.