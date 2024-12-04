Skiing Or Snowboarding: Which Of The Two Is Actually Easier To Learn?

If you've ever discussed skiing and snowboarding, you might have heard that skis are easier to use and learn than a board. While not all popular and frequently repeated phrases are right, this one just happens to be true. Though those experienced in winter sports manage to make both look easy, many experienced skiers and snowboarders claim that skiing is much easier to learn.

Skiing isn't just easier when it comes to actually hitting the slopes. Pretty much everything about it is easier than snowboarding. Not only is it quicker to learn, but the power limits, convenience, and comfort are all better on skis. Additionally, if you're a little nervous about getting on and off the lifts, you'll want to steer clear of snowboards, which are a little more finicky. With skis, you'll spend less time on the bunny hill and progress to more challenging slopes faster. This is because the motions of skiing are more familiar to most people. The actions you perform for ice skating and rollerblading are relatively similar, giving you a good base.

Snowboarding, however, is pretty different from other sports. Even surfing, which looks comparable, requires different techniques and weight distribution. Before you can really get on the snowboard and start gliding down the slopes, you'll end up falling a lot as you learn how to balance your weight and move around. Additionally, if you don't go snowboarding frequently, it's something you have to somewhat relearn every season, setting you back a little on your practice every year. Unless you have quite a bit of money to spend, going to places such as the resort that is New England's best-kept secret for skiing and snowboarding isn't something you'll get to do a lot.