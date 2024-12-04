One Of The East Coast's Best Ski Resorts Offers Winter Adventures For Everyone
While the West Coast often steals the spotlight for skiing, with Colorado ranked as the best state for skiing in the U.S., there are excellent alternatives for those looking to hit the slopes closer to home. New England has some of the best-kept secret skiing and snowboarding resorts with picturesque alpine views and bustling après-ski scenes. Among them is Sugarloaf, located in Carrabassett Valley, Maine. While you may need to consider the best time of year to visit Maine for its other attractions, Sugarloaf Resort stands out by offering year-round adventures for all ages and skill levels.
Sugarloaf is a thrill-seeker's paradise, home to Maine's tallest skiable peak at over 4,200 feet and encompassing 1,360 acres tailored to winter activities. It's also beginner-friendly, with more than half of its trails designed for novice skiers. Beyond skiing, Sugarloaf offers a full range of indoor and outdoor activities, allowing guests to make the most of its breathtaking snowy winter conditions. In the summer, the resort transforms into an outdoor adventure playground with golfing, ziplines, and other thrilling excursions. A variety of accommodation options ensure that everyone can enjoy a memorable getaway, whether you're planning a family trip, romantic escape, or group adventure.
Thrilling outdoor winter activities and entertainment
Skiers and snowboarders will love Sugarloaf's diverse terrain, featuring nearly 200 trail options across six distinct zones, including Main Mountain and West Mountain. For those seeking unique experiences, the resort offers Nordic skiing, snowshoeing, fat-tire biking, ice-skating, and cat skiing up Burnt Mountain via snowcat vehicles. Equipment rentals are available on-site, and lessons are offered for little ones, beginners, or those seeking to sharpen their skills.
Sugarloaf also keeps the excitement going off the slopes with a jam-packed calendar of events. The resort hosts live music on Saturday nights starting in December, a tree lighting festival, and festive holiday activities that make it a winter wonderland. You can even ring in the New Year with fireworks and musical acts, or dance the night away at the resort's January Electric Mountain Festival, featuring top EDM artists.
The resort regularly updates and refurbishes its grounds, with the most recent change being the introduction of high-speed chair lifts. Sugarloaf terrain park manager Ben Amburgey told Powder Magazine, "We're still consistently adding new features to our park. We're really excited to have all our parks in one area and looking forward to seeing skiers and riders enjoying the parks this season."
Indoor activities, shopping, and dining at Sugarloaf
When you're ready to take a break from the slopes, Sugarloaf offers plenty of indoor amenities for more movement or relaxation. The Sports and Fitness Center provides a gym for strength training or hot tubs and saunas for soothing those sore muscles. Sugarloaf's Anti-Gravity Complex features another gym, a skate park, and a climbing wall.
Considering the wintery conditions at Sugarloaf, it's best to come prepared with ski-appropriate waterproof clothing that you can layer up in the cold. However, if you forgot something at home, Sugarloaf's shops have you covered when it comes to ski apparel, winter gear, and souvenirs. From The Sugarloafer Shop to The Sugarloaf Cap Co., there's a store for every need, including rental equipment at the Pro Shop.
After a day of adventures, refuel at Sugarloaf's diverse selection of dining options — restaurants, pubs, and bars serving everything from comfort food to world cuisine. Grab a quick bite at the Narrow Gauge Food Court, enjoy a barbecue at The Rack, or sip coffee at Java Joes. Some eateries, like the Widowmaker, cater to the après-ski crowd with a casual vibe, so there is no need to dress up for a drink.