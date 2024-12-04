One Of The East Coast's Best Ski Resorts Offers Winter Adventures For Everyone

While the West Coast often steals the spotlight for skiing, with Colorado ranked as the best state for skiing in the U.S., there are excellent alternatives for those looking to hit the slopes closer to home. New England has some of the best-kept secret skiing and snowboarding resorts with picturesque alpine views and bustling après-ski scenes. Among them is Sugarloaf, located in Carrabassett Valley, Maine. While you may need to consider the best time of year to visit Maine for its other attractions, Sugarloaf Resort stands out by offering year-round adventures for all ages and skill levels.

Sugarloaf is a thrill-seeker's paradise, home to Maine's tallest skiable peak at over 4,200 feet and encompassing 1,360 acres tailored to winter activities. It's also beginner-friendly, with more than half of its trails designed for novice skiers. Beyond skiing, Sugarloaf offers a full range of indoor and outdoor activities, allowing guests to make the most of its breathtaking snowy winter conditions. In the summer, the resort transforms into an outdoor adventure playground with golfing, ziplines, and other thrilling excursions. A variety of accommodation options ensure that everyone can enjoy a memorable getaway, whether you're planning a family trip, romantic escape, or group adventure.