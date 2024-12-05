The Best City Views Can Be Found Atop 'The World's Shortest & Steepest Railroad' In Iowa

The best thing about the Fenelon Place Elevator is that it is not only fun but also affordable. To ride the elevator, adults have to pay $4 roundtrip while children between five and 12 years old pay $2, and children under 5 can ride the elevator for free. The ride up to the top and back down is short, covering a distance of only 296 feet and rising 189 feet above the streets below, but as one reviewer on TripAdvisor put it, riding the Fenelon Place Elevator is "The most fun you can have in a two-minute train ride."

Your ride on the Fenelon Place Elevator can be started from either the top or the bottom. The pay booth is located at the top of the hill, and many people choose to find street parking near the top and then ride the elevator down and back up to their cars. If you decide to start from the bottom of the hill, one reviewer on TripAdvisor reported that the bottom end is unmanned, stating that "The fare was listed on the building ... [and the] cable car instructions were listed on a sign below that." Then, following the instructions, you simply get in the car, ring the bell to be carried to the top, and pay once you get there.

The Fenelon Place Elevator operates daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. from April 1 to November 30. The elevator company only accepts cash only and does not take cards.