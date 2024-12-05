The Best City Views Can Be Found Atop 'The World's Shortest & Steepest Railroad' In Iowa
Iowa is often seen as a flat Midwestern state filled with cornfields and farming communities, and while that is partially true, the Hawkeye State also boasts plenty of unique and interesting places to visit, including the town of Fairfield with its progressive values and Maharishi Vedic City, the Dutch city of Pella with its charming shops, and the frightening Lover's Leap Swinging Bridge south of Iowa City. Located right on the Mississippi in an area of Iowa that is filled with rolling hills, the city of Dubuque is a great travel destination with plenty to see and do, including riding the world's shortest and steepest railroad — the Fenelon Place Elevator — up to the top of a hill to take in an excellent bird's-eye view of this vibrant city.
Built by J. K. Graves, the former mayor of Dubuque, in 1882 to help him quickly reach his bluff-top home so that he could take a longer nap during his midday lunch break, the Fenelon Place Elevator (also known as the Fourth Street Elevator) is really a cable car that rides a short and steep track up to the top of a hill in the city center near downtown. From the top, you will not only get an excellent view of downtown Dubuque and the Mighty Mississippi but also see three states, including Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin.
What to know before you ride the Fenelon Place Elevator
The best thing about the Fenelon Place Elevator is that it is not only fun but also affordable. To ride the elevator, adults have to pay $4 roundtrip while children between five and 12 years old pay $2, and children under 5 can ride the elevator for free. The ride up to the top and back down is short, covering a distance of only 296 feet and rising 189 feet above the streets below, but as one reviewer on TripAdvisor put it, riding the Fenelon Place Elevator is "The most fun you can have in a two-minute train ride."
Your ride on the Fenelon Place Elevator can be started from either the top or the bottom. The pay booth is located at the top of the hill, and many people choose to find street parking near the top and then ride the elevator down and back up to their cars. If you decide to start from the bottom of the hill, one reviewer on TripAdvisor reported that the bottom end is unmanned, stating that "The fare was listed on the building ... [and the] cable car instructions were listed on a sign below that." Then, following the instructions, you simply get in the car, ring the bell to be carried to the top, and pay once you get there.
The Fenelon Place Elevator operates daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. from April 1 to November 30. The elevator company only accepts cash only and does not take cards.
What else to do in and around the Fenelon Place Elevator
Since the Fenelon Place Elevator is located within walking distance of downtown Dubuque, there are plenty of things to do in the area. If you enjoy exploring on foot, you can walk the entire downtown area while enjoying the more than 45 beautiful murals created by various artists as part of a citywide initiative. If you are looking for art you can buy and take home with you, make sure to check out the Outside the Lines Art Gallery. You'll also find fun stickers, art supplies, jewelry, and ceramics there. If you have a hankering for a snack, head over to Betty Jane Candies for something sweet or Freddie's Popcorn for something salty. Once you are ready for a full meal, you can grab a bite to eat at 7 Hills Brewing Company, the Europa Haus Restaurant and Bier Stube, or the L.May Eatery.
For travelers who want to enjoy some nature and explore the area a little outside of the city, make sure to check out the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens or Eagle Point Park. If you are a cinephile and are up for a 35-minute drive, you can head to Dyersville to check out the filming location of the 1989 movie "Field of Dreams." If you visit on a Saturday, you may even be treated to the sight of ghostly players emerging from the cornfields.