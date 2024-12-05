Panama's Historic Walled City-Within-A-City Is A Colorful Hidden Jewel With Unmatched Food

Central America draws visitors from around the globe who want to experience its many natural wonders. There is plenty to explore, including idyllic, lesser-known islands in the Caribbean, deep rainforests, active volcanoes, and Central America's underrated "Little Amazon." Along with the natural wonders, the region also contains a number of city gems, such as Panama's lively, colorful capital, Panama City.

With its striking skyline of glimmering high-rises, Panama City has a very chic and dramatic form. This metropolis of over 2 million people serves as the country's financial hub, offering flashy buildings and modern attractions. However, the city hasn't forgotten its historical heart, which is on full display in Casco Antiguo, the old colonial district.

Situated in the heart of town, Casco Antiguo (also known as Casco Viejo or San Felipe) is a charming district of cobblestone streets, vibrant colonial buildings, wrought-iron balconies, and cool little plazas. The walled city was established in 1673 and listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1997. These days, it is home to some of the best-preserved old architecture in Latin America, combining Spanish, French, and American styles, and also hosts scores of great eateries, bars, and cafés. This makes it the ideal headquarters for any visit to the Panamanian capital.