Panama's Historic Walled City-Within-A-City Is A Colorful Hidden Jewel With Unmatched Food
Central America draws visitors from around the globe who want to experience its many natural wonders. There is plenty to explore, including idyllic, lesser-known islands in the Caribbean, deep rainforests, active volcanoes, and Central America's underrated "Little Amazon." Along with the natural wonders, the region also contains a number of city gems, such as Panama's lively, colorful capital, Panama City.
With its striking skyline of glimmering high-rises, Panama City has a very chic and dramatic form. This metropolis of over 2 million people serves as the country's financial hub, offering flashy buildings and modern attractions. However, the city hasn't forgotten its historical heart, which is on full display in Casco Antiguo, the old colonial district.
Situated in the heart of town, Casco Antiguo (also known as Casco Viejo or San Felipe) is a charming district of cobblestone streets, vibrant colonial buildings, wrought-iron balconies, and cool little plazas. The walled city was established in 1673 and listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1997. These days, it is home to some of the best-preserved old architecture in Latin America, combining Spanish, French, and American styles, and also hosts scores of great eateries, bars, and cafés. This makes it the ideal headquarters for any visit to the Panamanian capital.
Bask in old-world charm in Panama City's Casco Antiguo
The narrow streets that make up Casco Antiguo ooze romance, and while it's easy to let this tropical ambiance lead you straight into the nearest café or rooftop bar, it's worth learning about the history of the neighborhood. Marvel at the baroque stylings of the Metropolitan Cathedral of Panama City in Plaza de la Indepencia, the district's main square, and check out Palacio de las Garzas (Palace of the Herons), which is the official residence of the Panamanian president. Pay your respects to those that died while building the Panama Canal at the quiet and picturesque Plaza de Francia, and while you're there, take a tour of the National Theater. Designed by Italian architect Genaro Ruggieri and dedicated in 1908, this gorgeous building is a living example of the Neoclassical style that was so en vogue at the time.
Casco Antiguo is also home to some of the city's best museums, including the Panama Canal Museum, which tells the story of one of mankind's biggest engineering marvels, as well as Panama's greater history. Also, don't miss out on the Mola Museum, which features more than 200 chromatic textiles from the indigenous Guna people. For a more immersive understanding of the Guna, you can paddle island to island through the vibrant waters of Guna Yala.
Eat and drink within Casco Antiguo's tropical splendor
Not only is Casco Antiguo a historical and cultural treasure trove, but it's also a terrific place for drinking and dining. For a perfect cup of coffee, look no further than Sisu Coffee Studio, a gorgeously designed space serving up top-notch brews sourced from the Lamastus Family Estate. At Unido, you can sip a cup of geisha coffee, Panama's premiere roast that can sell for up to $2,568 per pound. For something with a bit more of a kick, grab a cocktail at the laid-back rooftop bar at Gatto Blanco, which sits atop the Casa Nuratti Boutique Hotel. Join the party at Tantalo, or enjoy locally distilled rum at Pedro Mandinga.
However, food is the real name of the game in Casco Antiguo. Kaandela features locally sourced cuisine cooked over an open flame, as well as expertly crafted drinks. The warm and friendly La Pulpería specializes in seafood dishes like fresh ceviche and offers delicious cocktails. The funky and down-home Lula Casco blends Kosher Israeli dishes with local ingredients such as yuca and plantains. Casablanca boasts both meat and seafood dishes, an impressive wine list, and, best of all, plenty of outdoor seating.