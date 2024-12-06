South Carolina's Accidental Atomic Crater Is A Fascinating Blend Of History And Mystery

It would be nice to believe that throughout the Cold War, which lasted from 1947 until the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, the world avoided any potential catastrophes that could have led to World War III. Unfortunately, that isn't the case. During those 44 years, the United States, the Soviet Union, and most of the world stood on the edge of destruction, as the two superpowers armed themselves to the teeth. Both countries produced massive numbers of nuclear weapons as a deterrent, as well as a way to protect themselves in case the other side made the first move. But the irony is that except for the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962, the biggest "close calls" were within the U.S.'s domestic borders. With its own bombers and missiles. And the U.S. government gave these instances a name: "Broken Arrow." As reported by PBS, the U.S. military and the Pentagon have admitted that 32 nuclear bombs have been accidentally "dropped" (including some that were lost). Several of those bombs fell over the East Coast — including at Mars Bluff, South Carolina.

Like many areas of rural America, the area of Mars Bluff itself is neglected and sparsely populated. Beyond the crater, there aren't many tourist draws in town. Fortunately, the nearby county seat of Florence makes up for that. Just 7 miles down the road, the small town of Florence offers a contemporary art museum, hiking trails, and a trending foodie scene. And the largest city in the state, Charleston, is about two hours away by car, offering family-friendly activities along with a historic Main Street that is worth the drive. Florence and Charleston are good destinations in their own right and make great hubs if you want to make a day trip to see Mars Bluff's atomic bomb crater.