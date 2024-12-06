South Carolina's Accidental Atomic Crater Is A Fascinating Blend Of History And Mystery
It would be nice to believe that throughout the Cold War, which lasted from 1947 until the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, the world avoided any potential catastrophes that could have led to World War III. Unfortunately, that isn't the case. During those 44 years, the United States, the Soviet Union, and most of the world stood on the edge of destruction, as the two superpowers armed themselves to the teeth. Both countries produced massive numbers of nuclear weapons as a deterrent, as well as a way to protect themselves in case the other side made the first move. But the irony is that except for the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962, the biggest "close calls" were within the U.S.'s domestic borders. With its own bombers and missiles. And the U.S. government gave these instances a name: "Broken Arrow." As reported by PBS, the U.S. military and the Pentagon have admitted that 32 nuclear bombs have been accidentally "dropped" (including some that were lost). Several of those bombs fell over the East Coast — including at Mars Bluff, South Carolina.
Like many areas of rural America, the area of Mars Bluff itself is neglected and sparsely populated. Beyond the crater, there aren't many tourist draws in town. Fortunately, the nearby county seat of Florence makes up for that. Just 7 miles down the road, the small town of Florence offers a contemporary art museum, hiking trails, and a trending foodie scene. And the largest city in the state, Charleston, is about two hours away by car, offering family-friendly activities along with a historic Main Street that is worth the drive. Florence and Charleston are good destinations in their own right and make great hubs if you want to make a day trip to see Mars Bluff's atomic bomb crater.
How a mishap aboard a Boeing B-47 created the bomb crater at Mars Bluff
The fascinating story of Mars Bluff's bomb crater began on March 11, 1958, when a Boeing B-47 Stratojet left Hunter Army Airfield in Georgia on a training mission. The plane was headed to the U.K., then onward to Africa. This military operation — the kind which was conducted almost around the clock for many years — had a mishap over South Carolina. A locking pin was improperly engaged, and a crew member attempted to repair it in flight — and accidentally dropped the "unarmed" missile. The 26-ton Mark 6 nuclear bomb crashed through the bomb bay doors and fell from a height of at least 15,000 feet.
Thankfully, the bomb was not armed with a nuclear device, which was stored separately on the plane. But the 3 tons of high explosives already inside the bomb did detonate upon impact. The resulting explosion left an atomic crater 70 feet wide and 35 feet deep. This relatively small bomb did not land on a structure, but it did explode outside the home of South Carolina resident Walter Gregg. Gregg and his family sustained injuries — their house was also destroyed, and their chickens all died — and the family successfully sued the Air Force. The Gregg family was compensated $54,000 along with a letter of apology. Though the debris was retrieved by the military, the hole remains, and is the only tourist-accessible bomb site in the U.S. – but it takes some effort to get to.
Finding the treasure in Mars Bluff is just part of the adventure
The place where the bomb landed is currently on private property just off U.S. Route 301. Until the 50th anniversary of the event in 2008, this interesting attraction with its equally interesting history was just a footnote, and a relatively obscure one at that. Then, some educational exhibits were erected at the site and a sign was placed by the road. A full exhibit about the bomb incident is on display at the Florence County Museum. Even today, though, the Mars Bluff bomb crater is usually overlooked; Tripadvisor gave it the noteworthy ranking of "number 49 of the top 49 things to do in Florence County," and that designation in itself likely brings people out to track it down.
Thanks to a guide published by Roadside America, which specializes in odd and hilarious travel destinations, the crater is still somewhat accessible. Before you begin, get permission from the owner of the property, since the crash site is now on private land. From the city of Florence, drive 6½ miles east, and on the north side of the road is the sign for the crater. Drive up Crater Road and look for the path. Piece of cake!
The atomic crater is about 40 feet across, and on rainy days, it may be filled with water. There is hope that someday the owner may sell the site to a private party or government park service so the iconic location can get the respect it deserves. Ultimately, without much-needed renovations to the site, this is one underrated South Carolina attraction where the journey truly may be better than the destination.