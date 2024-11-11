15 Of The Best Activities To Do With Kids While Visiting Charleston, South Carolina

A trip to Charleston is not complete without a stop at one of the area's most consequential historical sites — Fort Sumter. If you can cast your mind back to 5th-grade history class, you'll remember that this beacon in the Charleston Harbor has seen combat multiple times throughout America's history.

It was an April morning in 1861 when Confederate rebels fired at soldiers inside Fort Sumter, officially signaling the beginning of the Civil War. The outpost would see other naval attacks throughout the bloody conflict, including the First Battle of Charleston Harbor three years later in 1863. While reading about these events in a textbook might lull many kiddos to sleep, seeing history come alive at the actual location where gunfire once filled the air and history was made will engage even the most school-adverse youngster.

Tour guides will regale you and your family with exciting stories of battle and life in the navy, with the kids exploring canons, barracks, and more, learning firsthand what life would have been like as a soldier based at Fort Sumter. Most exciting of all, though, is that Fort Sumter is only accessible via ferry, meaning that your children will get to experience a ride on the water through the historic Charleston Harbor. Keep your camera at the ready, too, as you just might spot a dolphin or two during your ferry ride!

