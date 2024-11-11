15 Of The Best Activities To Do With Kids While Visiting Charleston, South Carolina
If you're looking for a city filled with rich history, creative architecture, and coastal charm, you better start mapping out routes to Charleston, South Carolina. Blending a European aesthetic with Southern charm, Charleston is home to trendy art galleries, Spanish Moss-lined parklands, the rainbow row of homes lining colonial avenues, and the famous King Street known for its shopping and restaurants. Visiting Charleston is like taking a swig of a glass of sweet tea — refreshing, sweet, and with a bit of a caffeinated kick.
And the best part about Charleston? If you travel with children, you'll be spoiled with choice when building your kid-friendly itinerary. Multiple museums and attractions around the city have worked hard to make this original colonial spot's history accessible to younger visitors, not to mention the coastal areas, parks, and diverse wildlife viewing spots that your little ones will love. So while mom and dad enjoy artisanal coffee shops and a unique food scene (shrimp and grits, anyone?) the younger members of the family can look forward to a vacation filled with ziplining, boat riding, fossil hunting, and more. Read on for the top 13 best activities to do with kids while visiting Charleston, South Carolina.
Explore the city aboard a horse-drawn carriage
One of the most quintessentially Charleston activities is taking a horse-drawn carriage around the town. In a city renowned for its centuries-old architecture and lush foliage, there's no better introduction to one of America's oldest cities than to climb aboard one of these open-air carriages, sit back, relax, and listen out for the click of hooves as your tour guide shares some interesting historical tidbits.
Palmetto Carriage Works even offers "Meet the Animal" rides where kiddies can get extra up-close and personal with the horse at the helm of their carriage ride. If you're lucky, you might even visit The Holy City on one of Palmetto's "Kids Ride Free" days where you can embark on the same Charleston adventure for half the price. While some infants and toddlers may be too young to fully appreciate the eye-opening historical view of the city, they will surely be entertained by the novelty of being so close to a four-legged creature as well as the gorgeous, colorful sights of buildings and downtown shops. Plus, you're never too young to be taught the beauty of people watching!
Catch the ferry to Fort Sumter
A trip to Charleston is not complete without a stop at one of the area's most consequential historical sites — Fort Sumter. If you can cast your mind back to 5th-grade history class, you'll remember that this beacon in the Charleston Harbor has seen combat multiple times throughout America's history.
It was an April morning in 1861 when Confederate rebels fired at soldiers inside Fort Sumter, officially signaling the beginning of the Civil War. The outpost would see other naval attacks throughout the bloody conflict, including the First Battle of Charleston Harbor three years later in 1863. While reading about these events in a textbook might lull many kiddos to sleep, seeing history come alive at the actual location where gunfire once filled the air and history was made will engage even the most school-adverse youngster.
Tour guides will regale you and your family with exciting stories of battle and life in the navy, with the kids exploring canons, barracks, and more, learning firsthand what life would have been like as a soldier based at Fort Sumter. Most exciting of all, though, is that Fort Sumter is only accessible via ferry, meaning that your children will get to experience a ride on the water through the historic Charleston Harbor. Keep your camera at the ready, too, as you just might spot a dolphin or two during your ferry ride!
Get hands-on at the North Charleston Fire Museum
Getting the most out of museum visits can be hard when you have a little one (or several little ones) in tow. Luckily, if you're planning a trip to the Charleston area, you and your youngsters can look forward to an engaging and educational experience at the North Charleston Fire Museum. Kiddos who are interested in fire trucks and firefighters will find this unique spot especially exciting, but with touchable displays and live demonstrations, even kids who weren't previously interested in firefighting will leave this museum with a hankering for their very own fire engine toy.
Not only is the North Charleston Fire Museum home to over 20 firefighting vehicles, some of which date back all the way to the 1780s, but they also offer both kids and parents the opportunity to get as close to a fire as possible without coming away with a burn. Kids will delight in watching theater shows complete with live smoke like "Are You an Escape Artist," as well as lifting ropes and tugging gear that real firefighters use. If you're looking for a departure from your usual vacation fare, you can't get any better than this brain-teasing spot that you can only find in Charleston.
Burn off some energy at Summit Adventure Park
Sick of keeping your kids cooped up in hotel rooms and shopping centers? Let your toddlers and tween unleash some of their pent-up energy at the Charleston Summit Adventure Park. Especially good on rainy days, this indoor action center offers an array of sports and exciting activities that allow kids to run around, play, and compete in a safe and engaging environment.
From dodgeball to soccer, to trampoline jumping and even an arcade zone, there's something for every age group and every kind of child. For your littlest ones, a Kids' Court and Interactive Light Wall will challenge their senses and test their speed in an age-appropriate manner. Meanwhile, you can send your older kids on their merry way to the exciting Ninja Course where they can compete in a series of challenging obstacles and see who can make it to the other side in the shortest amount of time. Parents can participate too, making for an active and unforgettable bonding experience for the whole family.
Spot dolphins on a Charleston Water Taxi
You could escape the Charleston crowds at barrier islands like Kiawah Island, but you can also do it by hopping on a water taxi and just cruising around the mainland. One of the joys of this South Carolina city is that visitors get the best of both worlds — urban shopping and entertainment paired with waterside views and thrills — and the most kid-friendly way to explore the city's harbors is on one of these affordable boat tours.
Little ones 3 and under ride for free, while children aged 4-11 are eligible for discounted tickets for both all-day and one-way tickets, keeping it cheap for the whole family. Starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m., the water taxis stop at multiple points around the Charleston Harbor, allowing for a chill sightseeing cruise on the water. For some extra excitement, though, you can also play a game of "Dolphin Watch," as it's incredibly common for passengers to spot some leaping dolphins during their journey. Kids of all ages will delight in following along in the water with these majestic creatures, and if you're lucky, you just might be able to grab a selfie with one as it's mid-jump!
Get fishy at the South Carolina Aquarium
From barracudas to bald eagles to gopher tortoises, the South Carolina Aquarium allows you to get up close and personal with more animals than you would imagine. Kids and parents alike will be able to greet over 5,000 animals, many of whom even soar in the air and crawl on the ground. For a city defined by its picturesque coasts, there's no better way to celebrate a Charleston trip than by visiting the area's more impressive aquarium.
Kids will especially delight in the Touch Tank, an exhibit in the aquarium where your little ones can reach down and feel with their very own hands the shells and textures of invertebrates like hermit crabs, sea urchins, whelk, Atlantic stingrays, and more. But don't worry, as all of these creatures are completely safe to be petted. An area called the Kids Coast goes even further, offering hands-on displays and nature-based educational games.
Your curious youngsters will enjoy operating the hands-on schematics that simulate a water filtration system, showing how workers keep the water safe for all the aquarium's underwater animals. With a healthy mix of wildlife fun and behind-the-scenes exhibits, don't be surprised if your child comes away from the South Carolina Aquarium begging for a pet sea urchin or proclaiming their new dream job is to be a marine biologist.
Take a picnic to the Charleston Waterfront Park
Looking for a cheap and cheerful activity to do with the kids in Charleston? Pack your best picnic blanket and some treats and head to Charleston Waterfront Park. Not only is this the location of the city's iconic Pineapple Fountain, but it also boasts several waterfront pathways with views of the Charleston Harbor, splash fountains for kids, and family-sized swings that can fit the whole crew. Clocking in at eight acres total, this public space is perfect for a family outing on a budget, and might even allow for more intimate bonding time than a more involved activity such as a museum.
If you're visiting in the summer, a picnic at the Charleston Waterfront Park is a perfect way to enjoy that sumptuous southern heat. Little ones are free to strip down to their bathing suits and splash around in the water of the fountains, while older kids will enjoy cooling off with some ice cream, strolling along the water, and watching the sails of the boats in the harbor breeze by. Before you pack up and say goodbye, be sure to snap a few family selfies in front of the Pineapple Fountain, as the pineapple is an important symbol in Charleston and is said to represent the city's spirit of hospitality.
Fly high with Wild Blue Ropes
If you and your brood are the adventurous type, then your trip to the Charleston area will not be complete until you have checked out Wild Blue Ropes — an outdoor adventure park that offers ziplines, rope courses, and more for adults, children, and everyone in between. Your children don't have to be star athletes to enjoy the treetop views of the low country, including unique views of the oaks, cypresses, and Spanish moss trees that you'll only find in the Coastal Plain area.
Beginners are welcome to take on the "Explorer's Gateway" course. Designed for children ages 4 to 9, this 15-foot high obstacle rope course allows kids to challenge themselves to event different obstacles where they'll swing high, test their strength, and take in some amazing views. And the best part? Adults can follow along on the course for the same price as a children's ticket.
If you're looking for something a bit more strenuous, the "Challenge Course" could be a perfect option for older children. Elevated to 35 feet in the air, this obstacle course features 72 different rope challenges including a swinging bridge and a set of Tarzan ropes that will let you and your children live out your Disney movie fantasies. No matter which course you choose, though, your family is sure to remember this adventure for years to come.
Step back in time with the Children's Museum of the Lowcountry
From a simulated shrimp boat adventure to a miniature anchor desk where kids can pretend to be a news anchor, there's no spot in the city that brings Charleston culture to life quite like the Children's Museum of the Lowcountry. Built with children aged 10 and under in mind, this interactive museum offers a multitude of play spaces that are specific to the history and culture of the South Carolina coast.
The Live5News exhibit shrinks Charleston's local news station down to a child's size, featuring a news desk for all the aspiring reporters and even a green screen that allows your youngster to try their hand at delivering a weather report. If your little one is a bit camera shy, fear not, as other exhibits like the Boeing Brightlab and Air, Air Everywhere were crafted with the science nerds in mind. Kids can build projects with real tools and learn the science behind Charleston's iconic sailboats with simulated "Sail Cars," operated using air rather than water.
Little ones are also welcome at the Dockside Cafe that takes you behind the scenes of a shrimp restaurant. Kids can play boat captain, chef, and server, steering the ship and then preparing some classically Charleston dishes in a game of imaginative play. For the culturally-minded parents of young children out there, this intellectually stimulating spot is a rare find and is not to be missed.
Bird watching at the Caw Caw Interpretive Center
There are more places than just Bull's Island to spot unique wildlife in Charleston. With over six miles of trails, exhibits, and animal habitats, the Caw Caw Interpretive Center will not only allow kids to explore the wildlife of the South Carolina wetlands, but it will also open their eyes to an often-forgotten part of America's history.
Built on land that was once a collection of rice plantations, the Caw Caw Interpretive Center educates visitors on the lives of the enslaved Africans who worked the land in the 18th and 19th centuries and even encompasses land that was once the site of the Stono Rebellion, a slave uprising that took place in 1739.
An important part of the Caw Caw experience is also encountering unique marshland animals. Not only can children grab a pair of binoculars to spot coastal birds like the great egret, the brown pelican, and the legendary bald eagle, but keen animal lovers will also delight in spotting American alligators, swallow-tailed kites, otters, and more.
Splash around on Sullivan's Beach
This unsung area in South Carolina's most famous city is a beach paradise, offering quiet coasts for kids of all ages to frolic and swim while parents catch some sun rays. The Charleston area is rife with coastal hotspots, but Sullivan's Beach is a true hidden gem and much like Litchfield Beach, is an ideal family-friendly alternative to the busier Myrtle Beach.
While larger beach areas undeniably have their draws, Sullivan's Island has something special in that it's got a free public beach with the feel of a private beach, as well as award-winning eateries and even a cool historic district. Perfect for peak daytime swims as well as sunset strolls with the kids in tow, this serene spot will allow your children to boogie board on the waves and build the sandcastles of their dreams while you are able to relax with your beach read, or take in the lowlands-specific dunes that you can only find on the South Carolina coast. With less commercialization and safer play areas than most, this beautiful Charleston-adjacent beach is a must-do for any family spending summer in Charleston.
Travel back in time at the Charles Towne Landing
Award-winning eateries and pristine beaches may be what Charleston is known for in the modern day, but just a few centuries ago, this colorful city was known around the world as one of the original 13 colonies settled by the British in America. Go all the way back to the beginning by visiting Charles Towne Landing, the historic site where English ships first docked in 1670.
Through marshy trails and hands-on exhibits, like a kids-sized replica of a 17th-century sailing ship, you and your family can travel back in time to the origins of America and learn about South Carolina's fascinating history. Children are welcome to climb aboard the replica ship and play pirate and adventurer, imagining what those original sailors would have felt all those years ago when they first encountered the beautiful Lowcountry. If you visit on the first Saturday of the month, you'll be treated to historic reenactments of colonial battles as well, complete with real cannon fire that is sure to amaze toddlers and teenagers alike.
Get digging with Charleston Fossil Adventures
Charleston isn't all colonial history with its horse-drawn carriages and 17th-century ships. No, Charleston Fossil Adventures takes visitors all the way back to prehistoric times. If you're looking for an eccentric activity to do with the kids, this bespoke fossil hunting service is a great way to inspire curiosity in your young ones and see a different side of the Charleston landscape.
Charleston Fossil Adventures offers multiple island expeditions across the area where experienced guides in paleontology will help you and your family hunt for coastal treasures like shark teeth, fossils, seashells, and more. After a short lesson in fossil hunting, you and your crew will be left to your devices to explore the island and find your own naturally occurring materials. And no objects planted beforehand, adults and children alike can dig easily knowing that any treasures they find are thanks to their own archeological skills and perseverance.
Getting out of the city center and into Charleston's surrounding islands, a day out with Charleston Fossil Adventure will reveal a new side to the Holy City. Kids will get their hands dirty, develop motor skills, and learn about a little-known part of South Carolina's history.
Methodology
In researching this article, we sifted through the top-rated spots on travel sites to find the best blend of excitement, education, and local Charleston charm. We focused on highly recommended sites that offer kid-friendly activities that are both affordable and accessible for children of all ages. Additionally, we included a mix of outdoor adventures, cultural experiences, and interactive learning opportunities to cater to your little ones' diverse interests. From age-appropriate museum adventures to colonial time travel, we handpicked activities and locales that promise to keep the children entertained and the adults smiling. Whether you're chasing down outdoor thrills or exploring Charleston's cultural gems, this list has something for every family seeking a memorable and tantrum-free trip.