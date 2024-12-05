One Of Spain's Most Impressive Cathedrals Is In An Overlooked City Rich With Beauty And History
If you love both art and history, you're probably itching to travel all of Europe at some point. Although the continent is home to several famous museums and fascinating castles, you might not be aware that some of the best art (and histories) can be found in the massive cathedrals across Europe — especially in Spain. Although Madrid and Barcelona certainly have their fair share of gorgeous cathedrals, don't skip out on some of the lesser-known ones outside the major cities. Burgos Cathedral (named after the city where you can find it) is considered one of Spain's best and rivals many other churches in Europe for its beauty and opulence.
Burgos is located 154 miles north of Madrid. Visitors can opt to drive to the city or easily take the train. Traveling by train can also save a little time if you only want to go to Burgos for a day or weekend trip. The city is the capital of the Burgos province in the Castile-León region. It's most famous for its stunning Gothic cathedral. While seeing the church is a must-do, there is a lot more to see in Burgos, including some ancient castles and monasteries, museums, gardens, and, of course, just walking around the city to visit its shops and get some delicious meals. Since Spain has one of the lowest costs of living in Europe, it's a great place for budget-minded travelers looking to avoid the crowds of Madrid.
Burgos Cathedral is ornate, stunning, and worth the trip
While you can find breathtaking hidden gem churches across Europe, the Burgos Cathedral in Spain is truly memorable. Construction of this UNESCO World Heritage site started in the 13th century and was completed over 300 years later. The French Gothic church has been renovated and redone several times between the Middle Ages and the 18th century, including the construction of its two 275-foot-tall towers in the 15th century. Throughout the massive site, visitors can explore the cathedral's many chapels, all with different decorations, altars, and one-of-a-kind artworks. The cathedral is also a notable stop along the Way of Saint James, a well-known trek for some Christian pilgrims, and the resting place of El Cid, a Spanish historical figure.
Perhaps the most notable areas in the cathedral are the Chapel of El Condestable and the Chapel of Santa Tecla for their particular beauty and fantastic works of art, including a gorgeous ceiling. Visitors should also look up and take in the magnificent dome in the main sanctuary that is directly above the tomb of El Cid, as well as the golden staircase next to this area. The cathedral also has a cloister close to the cathedral's museum, featuring more paintings, sculptures, and history of the site. The entire cathedral is full of ostentatious carvings and decorations, so visitors should take their time to soak all of it in, including the Plaza Santa María, where you can see the church's facade and the city's main square.
Other top attractions to visit in Burgos
Although the main attraction in Burgos is certainly the cathedral, that's not the only thing to experience while you're in the city. Burgos is also home to the Abbey of Santa María la Real de Las Huelgas, a monastery that is even older than the Burgos Cathedral. One of the entrances to the city also features another ornate passageway standing before a bridge, the Arco de Santa María, which looks like an ancient castle with stone carvings of kings and notable figures from history. If you're interested in castles, the ruins of Burgos Castle are a must-see for history buffs. This area is also fantastic to get an aerial view of the whole city from the observation deck, Mirador del Castillo.
If you're interested in some fascinating views of nature, the city's Paseo del Espolón is perfect for an afternoon stroll where you can see knotted trees lining the pathway, as well as sculptures, beautiful street lamps, and plenty of benches and cafés to sit and admire the city. There are also many other historically relevant sites throughout the city, including statues in honor of the Spanish military leader El Cid and the Casa Del Cordón, famous for being the palace where Christopher Columbus returned after his second journey to the Americas. Archeology and science lovers should also take a trip to the Museum of Human Evolution, where you can see original human fossils of the first people in Europe. If you're considering heading to Burgos for your next trip, check out the most important Spanish words and phrases you need to know before vacationing in Spain.