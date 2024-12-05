One Of Spain's Most Impressive Cathedrals Is In An Overlooked City Rich With Beauty And History

If you love both art and history, you're probably itching to travel all of Europe at some point. Although the continent is home to several famous museums and fascinating castles, you might not be aware that some of the best art (and histories) can be found in the massive cathedrals across Europe — especially in Spain. Although Madrid and Barcelona certainly have their fair share of gorgeous cathedrals, don't skip out on some of the lesser-known ones outside the major cities. Burgos Cathedral (named after the city where you can find it) is considered one of Spain's best and rivals many other churches in Europe for its beauty and opulence.

Burgos is located 154 miles north of Madrid. Visitors can opt to drive to the city or easily take the train. Traveling by train can also save a little time if you only want to go to Burgos for a day or weekend trip. The city is the capital of the Burgos province in the Castile-León region. It's most famous for its stunning Gothic cathedral. While seeing the church is a must-do, there is a lot more to see in Burgos, including some ancient castles and monasteries, museums, gardens, and, of course, just walking around the city to visit its shops and get some delicious meals. Since Spain has one of the lowest costs of living in Europe, it's a great place for budget-minded travelers looking to avoid the crowds of Madrid.