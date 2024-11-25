The Most Breathtaking Hidden Gem Churches Across Europe

Want to walk where Jesus Christ walked without going to Israel? Unbeknownst to even most Catholics, there is a small, relatively unknown church in Rome that is doubly significant as a place where Jesus appeared in the flesh to put into action one of early Christianity's seminal events: The crucifixion of St. Peter.

Advertisement

The Church of Santa Maria in Palmis is colloquially known as the "Quo Vadis" Church. Today, it is located along the Appian Way, which travel expert Rick Steves recommends because of how it's never crowded. It does, however, have origins that date much further back. Infamous for denying Christ right after promising he would die with him rather than flee, Peter instead found himself fleeing death again, having been hounded out of Rome for preaching Christianity. On the road, he encountered Jesus. Legend has it that Peter asked Christ, "Lord, where are you going?" — or "Quo vadis" in Latin. Jesus responded that he was on his way to Rome to be crucified. St. Peter inferred that Jesus was asking him to turn back and prepare to die as Jesus did -– by crucifixion. Peter returned to Rome and ended up being crucified upside down.

Advertisement

Jesus is said to have left his footprints behind on the road as he was leaving, which the Catholic Church preserved. To see those, take a short six-minute bus ride to San Sebastian Outside the Walls.