Nonnas Of The World Share Their Most Prized Recipes At A New York Spot You'll Revisit
The New York City restaurant Enoteca Maria harbors the greatest secret ingredient that will make any guest feel like they're eating their grandma's favorite recipe. Owner Jody Scaravella knows that following instructions on a piece of paper doesn't exactly make a good meal. It's the chefs in the kitchen who get it right every time, so Scaravella prefers to hire grandmas.
Nonnas, bubbies, yiayias, and abuelas are hired to cook authentic dishes from their culture at Enoteca Maria. The concept started by highlighting grandmothers from different regions of Italy, who would come up with personal menus and on a rotating schedule. In 2011, Scaravella created a virtual cookbook, "Nonna's of the World," where any matriarch can upload their recipe. Since it was such a successful concept, Scaravella started hiring grandmas from different backgrounds in 2015 to share their dishes with the establishment's guests. Although travel expert Rick Steves has tips for how to have authentic culinary experiences traveling, you could just have an genunine international dinner in the heart of Staten Island, New York.
All about grandmas at Enoteca Maria
Enoteca Maria brings culinary offerings from all around the world. From Argentina and Greece to Morocco and Bangladesh, Scaravella has over a dozen grandmothers on a scheduled rotation in addition to an Italian menu that is offered full-time. There is a different nonna per night to serve the small restaurant, which might be the reason behind the restaurant's select seating times and limited availability. Sometimes, their family members also stop by to assist in the preparation. With the understanding that the chefs have grandma duties to attend to during the week, Enoteca Maria's is only open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
If you don't get a reservation, head to Enoteca Maria's website and gather some delicious recipes from all over the globe in the "Nonna's of the World" cookbook. You can learn to cook anything from shepherd's pie to chicken adobo. The virtual book has photos of each grandma, a story about their lives, and their recipe, which is sometimes handwritten in their native language. Scaravella opened Enoteca Maria's as a love letter to his biological nonna, and by allowing others to share their family recipes, he's doing the same for them. If you would rather head to the source of delicious food offerings, you can eat some of the world's best pasta in Bologna, Italy.
Getting involved at Enoteca Maria
To gain a deeper knowledge of the cuisine, culture, and family life of the nonnas, you can sign up to be a Nonna In Training. At this one-on-one experience, she will talk about her upbringing, give you a hands-on lesson on cooking different foods, and teach you the proper technique used. Think of the "Nonna's of the World" cookbook coming to life. All you have to do is bring an apron and hairnet or hat, along with a ready-to-learn attitude. You'll learn how to make cultural delicacies like Japanese kabocha pudding or stuffed calamari with linguine. If you don't have an apron, no worries; the restaurant sells aprons and tote bags, as well.
Tripadvisor reviewers give the restaurant a 4.5 rating, and many users say it's a fun experience you can't miss. Some say they had to book reservations months in advance. Make sure you book a seat for a mouthwatering, fresh meal from one of the best sources of authentic, homemade dishes. For another special New York culinary adventure, head to La Devozione in Chelsea Market for a unique pasta experience with Michelin-star chefs.