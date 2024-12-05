Nonnas Of The World Share Their Most Prized Recipes At A New York Spot You'll Revisit

Enoteca Maria brings culinary offerings from all around the world. From Argentina and Greece to Morocco and Bangladesh, Scaravella has over a dozen grandmothers on a scheduled rotation in addition to an Italian menu that is offered full-time. There is a different nonna per night to serve the small restaurant, which might be the reason behind the restaurant's select seating times and limited availability. Sometimes, their family members also stop by to assist in the preparation. With the understanding that the chefs have grandma duties to attend to during the week, Enoteca Maria's is only open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

If you don't get a reservation, head to Enoteca Maria's website and gather some delicious recipes from all over the globe in the "Nonna's of the World" cookbook. You can learn to cook anything from shepherd's pie to chicken adobo. The virtual book has photos of each grandma, a story about their lives, and their recipe, which is sometimes handwritten in their native language. Scaravella opened Enoteca Maria's as a love letter to his biological nonna, and by allowing others to share their family recipes, he's doing the same for them. If you would rather head to the source of delicious food offerings, you can eat some of the world's best pasta in Bologna, Italy.