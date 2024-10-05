Eat Your Way Through This Underrated City In Italy With Some Of The World's Best Pasta

Many visitors to Italy can't wait to reenact their favorite Italian movies and "Eat Pray Love" their way through pizza in Naples or stick to tourist hotspots like Tuscany or Rome. But there are better Italian cities more well-suited for foodies. Out of all of the Italian food cities, savvy travelers should be sure not to miss Bologna, the food (and administrative) capital of the northern Emilia Romagna region. Italy's seventh-largest city is so proud of its food-loving heritage that it's known locally as La Grassa, or "The Fat One." So don't forget to explore this foodie capital on your next trip — if you do, you'll be sure to return time and time again.

The Emilia Romagna region is home to many of Italy's signature ingredients, protected by their own geographical designations. Balsamic vinegar from Modena and Parmigiano Reggiano cheese made in regions Parma and Reggio Emilia are two of the most well-known ones. Luckily, home cooks and chefs make liberal use of these local ingredients — and many others — when crafting the foods that Bologna has made most famous. As a traveler, you will immediately recognize versions of foods you already know — but don't expect them to look and taste exactly like their international imitations. Bolognese in Bologna isn't served with spaghetti, tortellini isn't drenched in a thick alfredo sauce, and baloney isn't just a processed meat you get in the supermarket. There's a lot more to all of these food traditions — and you can learn all about the local food culture as you eat and drink your way through Bologna.

