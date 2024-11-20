New York's Chelsea Market Has A Unique Pasta Experience With Michelin Star Chefs

If you're looking for the tastiest and most memorable pasta dish around, Fara San Martino is a lesser-known Italian town Chef Giada De Laurentiis visits for the best pasta. However, if you're looking for an amazing meal that's a little more local, you may want to look to New York, where you'll find a complex building full of an array of places to eat, dine, and shop known as La Devozione.

Advertisement

Translating to "The Devotion" in English, La Devozione is a fitting name as the restaurant is devoted to Italian cuisine, especially pasta. The acclaimed eatery is owned by Giuseppe di Martino, who happens to be the CEO and President of Pastificio Di Martino, a pasta company you may come across in your local grocery store. Peppe Guida, a Michelin-starred chef, is in charge of the pasta bar, called The Oval.

There are a few ways to eat at La Devozione. The first is at A Tavola, a casual dining area with an A la Carte menu based on trattoria-style, or more traditional, food. This restaurant is for walk-ins only. There is also the option to order pasta to go, which is offered at a separate counter with more common dishes, though they're made in a unique way. But while both options are delicious, neither is the star of the show; that award goes to The Oval, which offers tasting menus and fine-dining pastas. It's this restaurant in particular that Peppe Guida runs. The Oval offers a few options for your meal, including a four- and seven-course menu and desserts. The dishes change based on the seasons and the ingredients available, and a typical meal here takes about 90 minutes to complete — which is surprisingly fast compared to how long it takes to eat dinner in Italy.

Advertisement