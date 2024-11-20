New York's Chelsea Market Has A Unique Pasta Experience With Michelin Star Chefs
If you're looking for the tastiest and most memorable pasta dish around, Fara San Martino is a lesser-known Italian town Chef Giada De Laurentiis visits for the best pasta. However, if you're looking for an amazing meal that's a little more local, you may want to look to New York, where you'll find a complex building full of an array of places to eat, dine, and shop known as La Devozione.
Translating to "The Devotion" in English, La Devozione is a fitting name as the restaurant is devoted to Italian cuisine, especially pasta. The acclaimed eatery is owned by Giuseppe di Martino, who happens to be the CEO and President of Pastificio Di Martino, a pasta company you may come across in your local grocery store. Peppe Guida, a Michelin-starred chef, is in charge of the pasta bar, called The Oval.
There are a few ways to eat at La Devozione. The first is at A Tavola, a casual dining area with an A la Carte menu based on trattoria-style, or more traditional, food. This restaurant is for walk-ins only. There is also the option to order pasta to go, which is offered at a separate counter with more common dishes, though they're made in a unique way. But while both options are delicious, neither is the star of the show; that award goes to The Oval, which offers tasting menus and fine-dining pastas. It's this restaurant in particular that Peppe Guida runs. The Oval offers a few options for your meal, including a four- and seven-course menu and desserts. The dishes change based on the seasons and the ingredients available, and a typical meal here takes about 90 minutes to complete — which is surprisingly fast compared to how long it takes to eat dinner in Italy.
How to experience La Devozione
For The Oval, walk-ins are welcome, though it does tend to get pretty busy considering it only has a 30-seat capacity. It's recommended that if you want to be seated in a timely manner, make a reservation. Don't worry if you have allergies or aversions to certain foods; The Oval pasta bar is willing and able to accommodate pretty much all of them. Additionally, vegetarian and even pescatarian substitutions are available for most meals.
In addition to a meal, guests can enjoy the cocktail bar, coffee, and even a little retail therapy. The Al Bar offers food from A Tavola alongside a selection of wines, beers, and cocktails, including the classics and ones unique to La Devozione. For a slightly more casual place to go on a date with food and drinks, Al Bar is the best option in the building.
After your meal, you don't want to miss stopping by the shop where you can buy unique food that makes you feel as if you are eating your way through an underrated city in Italy with some of the world's best pasta. In the store, you'll find over 120 different types from Pastificio Di Martino. Grab as many as you want, and then pair them with some hand-painted plates and ceramics. If you want something to remember your dinner by, there are also collaborative pasta gift tins. Thankfully, if you forget to stop in or realize you wanted something else after you get home, they also have an online shop that offers many of the same items.