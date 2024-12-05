One Of The World's 'Longest Defined Coastal Routes' Is An Unforgettable Attraction In Ireland

When it comes to getting deep into a destination, it's hard to beat a good road trip. After all, jumping behind the wheel is one of the best ways to explore the stunning and storied routes available in the U.S., though we sometimes forget that there are other countries that also offer up their splendors via the open road.

Europe has no shortage of places that can be spelunked by automobile, especially the mountains, historic towns, and wine regions of Spain. However, Ireland is also well worth any road trip enthusiast's time. The Emerald Isle won't win any contests for size, but it punches well above its weight when it comes to natural beauty and culture. One of the best ways to experience this is by touring the Wild Atlantic Way.

Snaking along Ireland's wild and raw west coast for some 1,600 miles, this route not only brings visitors face-to-face with the country's splendid natural offerings — including rugged cliffs, lonely beaches, and windswept pastureland — but also allows them to soak up the charm of the towns along the way. With plenty of old-school inns and B&Bs, visitors can take in the Wild Atlantic Way at a leisurely pace, allowing time to sample fresh seafood, catch some traditional music, and savor a splash of whiskey or a dark pint in a cozy pub before setting off to the next destination.