The Zimbabwe Elephant Center That Lets Visitors Get Hands-On With Animal Conservation

Let's be honest, who hasn't dreamed about caring for orphaned wild animals? A strong desire to help nature is deeply ingrained in many people, but sadly, there are many tourist attractions harmful to wildlife that prey on these good wills. Thankfully, there is a place in Zimbabwe where you can sign up to support the care and conservation of many animals — including orphaned elephants — in an ethical way.

The Zimbabwe Elephant Nursery (ZEN) was established in 2012 by the IFAW-Wild Is Life Trust as the first nursery for elephants in Zimbabwe. This nonprofit is focused on rescuing and rehabilitating African wildlife, while the elephant nursery tends to the calves that are without a mother. These elephant babies spend around three to five years with the nursery. Once they reach the appropriate age, they are released back into a nature reserve.

Neither the Wild Is Life Trust nor ZEN has a volunteer program like other wildlife sanctuaries. However, they are open to visitors in a by-appointment-dynamic with a $70 to $100 admittance fee per person at the time of writing. The experience might seem a bit pricey to some, but it's important to keep in mind that the funds are destined for the care and rehabilitation of the species at the Trust.