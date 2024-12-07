Clear's New Service Offers A Solution To End The Nightmare Of Navigating Unfamiliar Airports
Airport experiences can be maddening, no matter how you slice it. Even the amenities of the world's best lounges can't compensate for the nightmare of navigating crowded terminals. Whether you're flying economy or luxuriating in business class, there's no escaping the dreaded queues — especially on the worst travel days of the year. Add the looming threat of flight delays or cancellations, and the stress levels soar even more. Sure, you might secure a fast refund, but the disruption to your plans is a nightmare no traveler wants to face.
Recognizing the need for a smoother journey, CLEAR, the service already beloved for whisking travelers past TSA checkpoints as fast as possible, has launched the Ambassador Assist program. This premium offering lets you hire a personal escort to shepherd you through the airport madness. From the moment you step out of the car, they handle the heavy lifting — navigating lines, guiding you to your gate, and basically making the whole experience as painless as possible. Think of it as treating yourself to a VIP treatment. You can move through the airport with ease and efficiency, minus all the hassle.
"With Ambassador Assist, we're further personalizing the travel journey to create the most seamless CLEAR Plus experience yet," Kyle McLaughlin, CLEAR's EVP of aviation, explained to USA Today. "With the curb-to-gate service, members are guided through the airport every step of the way, adding yet another benefit to ensure their day of travel is even more predictable and frictionless." But here's the kicker: This luxury costs $149 per trip. Pricey? Sure. Worth it for the ability to stroll through the airport like you own the place? That's up to you.
Enjoy a hassle-free experience at the airport with the Ambassador Assist program
CLEAR's Ambassador Assist program isn't a one-size-fits-all affair — it offers two levels of VIP-ish treatment, depending on how much you're willing to spend. For $149, the Curb-to-Gate option gets you a personal escort to help navigate the airport chaos, handle your luggage, and guide you to your gate, lounge, or even a pre-flight restaurant of choice. If that feels a little too steep, there's the Curb-to-CLEAR option for $49, where an escort meets you at the curb, helps with your bags, and fast-tracks you through security. The catch? They wave goodbye at the CLEAR kiosk, leaving you to fend for yourself in the terminal. Still, it's a solid deal for dodging the most soul-sucking part of any airport experience.
Before you get too excited, there's a catch — or several. For starters, this service is limited to just three airports as of this writing: Denver International Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport, and Orlando International Airport. CLEAR promises more locations are in the works, but for now, you'll need to be in one of these spots to enjoy the perks. Also, you need to be a CLEAR Plus member to even book it, and if you're flying with an adult companion, they'll also need a membership. However, kids under 18 can tag along for free. Oh, and one more thing: bookings need to be made at least 10 hours before your flight. So, last-minute planners, you're out of luck.
While it's not the most accessible option just yet, Ambassador Assist is clearly gunning for travelers who value convenience over cost. If you're tired of the usual airport mess and willing to splurge a little (or a lot), this service could be your fast pass to breezing past the pandemonium.