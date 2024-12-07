Clear's New Service Offers A Solution To End The Nightmare Of Navigating Unfamiliar Airports

Airport experiences can be maddening, no matter how you slice it. Even the amenities of the world's best lounges can't compensate for the nightmare of navigating crowded terminals. Whether you're flying economy or luxuriating in business class, there's no escaping the dreaded queues — especially on the worst travel days of the year. Add the looming threat of flight delays or cancellations, and the stress levels soar even more. Sure, you might secure a fast refund, but the disruption to your plans is a nightmare no traveler wants to face.

Recognizing the need for a smoother journey, CLEAR, the service already beloved for whisking travelers past TSA checkpoints as fast as possible, has launched the Ambassador Assist program. This premium offering lets you hire a personal escort to shepherd you through the airport madness. From the moment you step out of the car, they handle the heavy lifting — navigating lines, guiding you to your gate, and basically making the whole experience as painless as possible. Think of it as treating yourself to a VIP treatment. You can move through the airport with ease and efficiency, minus all the hassle.

"With Ambassador Assist, we're further personalizing the travel journey to create the most seamless CLEAR Plus experience yet," Kyle McLaughlin, CLEAR's EVP of aviation, explained to USA Today. "With the curb-to-gate service, members are guided through the airport every step of the way, adding yet another benefit to ensure their day of travel is even more predictable and frictionless." But here's the kicker: This luxury costs $149 per trip. Pricey? Sure. Worth it for the ability to stroll through the airport like you own the place? That's up to you.