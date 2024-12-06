Situated Between Raleigh And Myrtle Beach Is A Scenic Resort Town With A Crystal-Clear Calm Lake

North Carolina has a lot to offer for all kinds of vacations — much more than you may realize. For example, if you head out to the Tar Heel State's coast, you can find one of the oldest and happiest seaside towns, Southport. In fact, the entire North Carolina coast is full of hidden gems, particularly along the Outer Banks.

Those who prefer more greenery and changes of elevation can head further inland toward the mountains along the western part of the state. While there are many gorgeous sites full of pristine scenery, there's something special about Mountain Morrow State Park, where you can explore rivers and rolling hills.

But did you know North Carolina is also home to many unique lakes? While you can certainly enjoy the Atlantic coast, there's something so peaceful about sitting next to a calm, clear lake. Some of the lakes in the area aren't full of water year-round, but White Lake is one of the best spots for a full resort experience without the exorbitant prices. Nestled along Highway 701 near Fayetteville, this is a destination to add to your North Carolina bucket list. Put on your swim trunks, and let's see what it's all about.