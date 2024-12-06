Situated Between Raleigh And Myrtle Beach Is A Scenic Resort Town With A Crystal-Clear Calm Lake
North Carolina has a lot to offer for all kinds of vacations — much more than you may realize. For example, if you head out to the Tar Heel State's coast, you can find one of the oldest and happiest seaside towns, Southport. In fact, the entire North Carolina coast is full of hidden gems, particularly along the Outer Banks.
Those who prefer more greenery and changes of elevation can head further inland toward the mountains along the western part of the state. While there are many gorgeous sites full of pristine scenery, there's something special about Mountain Morrow State Park, where you can explore rivers and rolling hills.
But did you know North Carolina is also home to many unique lakes? While you can certainly enjoy the Atlantic coast, there's something so peaceful about sitting next to a calm, clear lake. Some of the lakes in the area aren't full of water year-round, but White Lake is one of the best spots for a full resort experience without the exorbitant prices. Nestled along Highway 701 near Fayetteville, this is a destination to add to your North Carolina bucket list. Put on your swim trunks, and let's see what it's all about.
Getting to know the resort town of White Lake, North Carolina
Because White Lake is the central focal point of the entire town, there's a lot that makes it so special. The prevailing theory among geologists is that the depression that formed the lake was caused by a meteorite shower. Although the lake spans a whopping 1,200 acres, it's often only about 10-feet at its deepest point (depending on seasonal rainfall).
White Lake's appeal has made it a destination resort town for decades. The first commercial operation opened in 1901, and the city was incorporated in 1951. Interestingly, White Lake was dubbed the "Safest Lake in America" in the 1960s due to its shallow features and calm blue waters. Because the lake has a soft, sandy bottom, no tides, and no large rock formations, visitors of all ages can splash around and have fun with little worry.
It's not just people who love coming to White Lake, either. The water is home to many native North Carolina species, including great blue herons, slider turtles, otters, and even a bald eagle or two. Fishing is a common activity along the lake, as you can easily catch yellow perch, catfish, and large-mouth bass.
What to do when visiting White Lake
During the year, White Lake only has a permanent population around 850. However, the city accommodates up to 200,000 tourists annually, mostly during the hotter months of the year when the water is particularly inviting. With so many people coming to such a small town, you must make reservations as far in advance as possible, particularly during peak season and festivals. Speaking of festivals, the White Lake Water Festival occurs every May, and it includes various activities like sand castle building and a scavenger hunt.
As you might imagine, all kinds of water sports are popular in, on, and around the lake. Swimming is common throughout the area, but diving is not allowed because of the shallow depth of the water. Boats are allowed on the lake for fishing and water skiing, although they're limited to specific sections. If you want to get wet but not in the lake itself, you can check out the White Lake Water Park at the northern end. It's open from Memorial Day to Labor Day, and it has all kinds of family-friendly fun.
Overall, a vacation at White Lake is an excuse to relax and unwind. While you can participate in various activities (including mini golf), there's nothing better than sitting on the beach and soaking up the sun. Plus, if you really need to do that next to an ocean, you can head due East for crowd-free beaches at North Carolina's serene Topsail Island.